Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Her Fiancée After Mistaking Her for an Intruder

An Orange County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing her fiancée in their Tustin apartment last summer after the victim returned from an early morning daily walk with her dog. Both women worked at the Orange County Jail.

Aimee Alexis Hidalgo, 28, of Tustin, turned herself into Tustin police on Monday after she was charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and one felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm. She faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in state prison if convicted on all counts.

Hidalgo is currently on administrative leave from her job as a Sheriff's deputy in the Orange County Sheriff's Department assigned to the Orange County Jail. Hidalgo became an Orange County Sheriff's deputy in 2021. Shaw worked at the Orange County Jail in Correctional Health. The couple was planning a destination wedding in Mexico in November 2025.

On August 8, 2025, at approximately 5:10 a.m., exterior Ring footage shows 35-year-old Brittany Shaw leaving the couple's studio apartment to walk her dog and then returning to the apartment at 5:20 a.m. with the dog.

Seconds after Shaw returned to the apartment, Hidalgo is accused of shooting her fiancée nine times. Shaw was shot in the torso, right arm, and in the head, a shot which according to the coroner's report was at "close intermediate range" discharged less than eight inches from the victims' head.

Hidalgo called 911 and gave Shaw CPR in an effort to resuscitate Shaw, but those efforts were unsuccessful, and Shaw was pronounced dead. In her defense, Hidalgo claims she shot her fiancée after mistaking her for an intruder

"Human life is our most precious gift, and to lose the gift of life in your own home at the hands of someone you were engaged to is an indescribable tragedy," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

"Lady Justice is blindfolded for a reason, to ensure justice is carried out without bias or prejudice, regardless of who is the accused. The badge is not a shield from prosecution; rather it is a symbol of the oath a sworn officer takes to uphold the law, on and off duty. When that oath is broken, the law applies equally to those with and without a badge and our duty to pursue justice for Brittany and all of those who loved her will be pursued in a court of law," he continued.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Anna McIntire of the Homicide Unit is prosecuting this case.