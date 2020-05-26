Talina Galloway, 53, abruptly went missing from her Wagoner, Oklahoma, residence nearly two months after sharing a social media post stating that she was infected with coronavirus. Now, her "worried" friends and family members are desperately searching for her as she hasn't been seen or heard from since her disappearance.

On April 12, Galloway's roommate reported her missing in a complaint filed at the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. According to the report, she left home without her purse or wallet. Her roommate said Galloway's car was still parked in the driveway.

Days before her disappearance, she took to Facebook to say that she believed she had COVID-19. The post stated that she would not go to the hospital, but instead take some time away to deal with it.

"Hey everyone, I'm on Day 9 of this virus, and I am pretty sure it has reached my lungs. Feeling a little raspy and tight," she allegedly wrote in the post.

"I made the decision at the onset that if it got bad enough, I would not go to the hospital. Those of you who know me well know I have DNR orders in my health directive, and I'm not going to let anyone intubate me," she said, before adding that she had made arrangements to spend "some quality alone time" at her favorite hideaway spot near a lake, which she had reserved for the rest of the week.

Earlier in the week, she told her friend Marty Angus that she "wasn't feeling well" and would call back once she starts feeling better.

Disappearance is 'Troubling' Say Authorities

It has now been seven weeks since her disappearance and her whereabouts are not yet known. According to Sergeant Jeff Halfacre of the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, the circumstances are "troubling."

"This is extremely out of character for her to just up and leave and not contact anybody for a long time," Halfacre said. Investigators believe Galloway may have used a rideshare service to a location in Arkansas but could not verify if she was picked up.

Friends, Family Members are 'Worried'

"We're really worried about her," Galloway's niece, Chantel Jones, told NBC's Dateline. "This is not her character. She would not let us worry like this." Jones spent most of her summers living with her aunt in Indiana before she moved to Wagoner with her husband, who died unexpectedly two years ago from a stroke, according to his online obituary.

Galloway's friends and family's search for her has been hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic, but friend Nicole Bellenfant Carr believes they will find her through social media.

"Thousands of people are looking for her who don't even know her," Carr said. "But Talina captured their hearts - that's the magic of Talina." Jones and Carr believe someone knows something about Galloway's disappearance and are hopeful that the person will come forward with information.

Galloway has been described as 5'7" tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has a distinct tattoo of a sun symbol on her right wrist. If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.