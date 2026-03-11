North Dartmouth Man Who Murdered Girlfriend After She Tried to End Relationship, Sentenced

A North Dartmouth man accused of fatally stabbing 59-year-old Margarita Morehead in her Chelsea apartment in 2023 will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree murder last month, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced in a release.

Judge Joshua Wall sentenced 68-year-old Angel Alvarez to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 17 years. Alvarez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in violation of a protection order on February 11.

Alvarez Showed Signs of Jealousy and Hostility Towards Morehead, She Even Obtained a Restraining Order Against Him

Alvarez dated Margarita Morehead for several years and lived off and on in her Chelsea apartment. Throughout their relationship, Alvarez exhibited jealousy and hostility toward Morehead and frequently accused her of infidelity.

In October 2022, Morehead even obtained a restraining order against Alvarez that prohibited him from contacting her. The order was in effect at the time of her murder. Despite the order, Morehead and Alvarez remained in contact.

Alvarez Stabbed Morehead During an Argument Over Her Attempting to End the Relationship

On the morning of May 8, 2023, Alvarez was in Morehead's apartment when they began arguing over her attempts to end their relationship. Alvarez punched Morehead twice in the face and became enraged when she said that her daughter, expected to visit later that morning, would see her injuries.

Alvarez then grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed Morehead multiple times in the chest. Alvarez cut two of his own fingers during the attack. Alvarez fled the apartment, leaving Morehead to bleed to death on the floor.

A neighbor heard Morehead screaming and saw Alvarez leave the apartment, leaving a trail of blood behind him. The neighbor then contacted a local domestic violence hotline. The hotline operators called Chelsea Police.

Alvarez was Captured on Surveillance Cameras, Tried to Dispose Off Evidence but Later Turned Himself In

Offices arrived and found Morehead unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to her chest and back and a kitchen knife next to her body. Police obtained security video that showed Alvarez leaving the building and driving away in a red sedan with a mismatched hood. Investigators found the car abandoned nearby, with bloodstains inside and out.

Morehead was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Alvarez then spent the day making efforts to evade police and dispose of evidence, including his bloody clothing and a cellphone.

Video from Target in Everett showed Alvarez purchasing new clothing and changing into it before leaving the store. In phone calls throughout the day, Alvarez told others that he had stabbed Morehead and that he was contemplating self-harm. Alvarez called police later that evening to turn himself in.

After Morehead's death, a GoFundMe fundraiser organized for her services described her as someone who always put "others before herself, and her kindness and love knew no bounds. Our mother worked extremely hard every day to support our family." The fundraised amassed close to $30,000 in donations.