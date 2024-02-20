Nicholas Jordan: Police Arrest Suspect Over Shooting of Colorado University Senior Sam Knopp Who Was Found Dead in Dorm Along with Mom-of-Two

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of a single mother and a student in a Colorado college dorm last week. Nicholas Jordan, from Detroit, is accused of shooting dead Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, and Sam Knopp, 24, on Friday at Crestone House located on the UCCS campus.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said that Jordan was arrested at Cliff Point Circle East in the city at 8:37 am on Monday. A booking photograph for Jordan has not yet been released. Knopp and Montgomery were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head when cops responded to the incident at around 6 am on Friday.

Arrested at Last

"Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," the department said.

Montgomery, who tragically lost her life, was a single mother with two daughters aged five and seven, as mentioned in a heartbroken Facebook post by a relative mourning her death. On the other hand, Knopp was a talented music student. The nature of their relationship is currently unclear.

Jordan is currently held at the El Paso County Jail, facing two charges of first-degree murder. According to the police, he was booked after being located in a vehicle on Monday morning by members of the Colorado Springs Police Department's Motor Vehicle Theft Unit.

"At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides," the department said earlier.

The coroner's office will determine the cause of death, but according to police spokesperson Ira Cronin, each person was shot at least once in what seems to be an 'isolated incident,' as mentioned during a briefing.

Knopp, identified as a senior studying music at the university, was described as a cherished member of the Visual and Performing Arts department. Knopp was an accomplished guitar player and an exceptionally talented musician.

Montgomery, a single mother of two young children, was employed as a freelance copywriter, focusing on health and wellness.

A campus-wide lockdown continued for around 90 minutes and was later isolated to Crestone House, a student apartment complex on campus, school spokesperson Chris Valentine confirmed.

Upon arrival at the room, police officers found both Knopp and Montgomery dead, each having sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

Following the lockdown, the campus, located about 70 miles south of Denver, remained closed for the rest of the day. Amy Knopp, Knopp's mother, expressed her concerns online as the shooting was unfolding. "There were reports of an active shooter on campus at UCCS where our son, Sam, is a senior. At least one person is dead.

"I haven't heard from Sam. He lives in Alpine Village, where residents were told to shelter in place. The campus is in lockdown and is now closed today.

"PLEASE EXCUSE MY LANGUAGE BUT IT'S THE GODDAMNED GUNS! This hits way too close to home and it makes me want to vomit. All the 'thoughts and prayers' in the world mean nothing without action to back them up."

Motive Unclear

After it became evident that her son was one of the victims, messages of condolence and sympathy followed for Amy Knopp. "I'm so sorry for your loss and praying so hard for you and your family," wrote Brittany Craig.

"I'm so sorry Amy, I am angry and heartbroken we lost Sam," wrote Elsa Ge.

"Amy my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. My heart is broken my condolences," said Diane Sigl.

"Given this case's active and fluid nature, additional information about those leads and any potential suspect details will not be released at this time," a press release from the police department read.

The police, however, said that the shooting was an isolated incident involving people who were known each other. It was not described as a random attack against the school or other students at the university.

The university canceled classes on Monday but walk-in counseling services and open spaces on campus will be provided to offer support and assistance.