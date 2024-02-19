Minnesota Gunman Opens Fire and Kills Two Cops and Paramedic During Domestic Call Before Turning the Gun on Himself

Two Minnesota police officers and a paramedic who went to help them were shot dead during an hours-long standoff with a man who had barricaded himself inside his home with his family before the man turned the gun on himself, investigators announced during a press conference.

Officers Matthew Ruge, 27, and Paul Elmstrand, 27, along with 40-year-old paramedic and firefighter Adam Finseth, were tragically shot and killed as they attempted to rescue a family from a home in a quiet Burnsville neighborhood, located around 15 miles south of Minneapolis on early Sunday morning, police said. Another officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Hours-Long Standoff and Multiple Deaths

The shooter, who remains unnamed, reportedly died at the scene, and initial reports suggest a self-inflicted gunshot wound as the cause of death. However, the official confirmation of the cause of death is still pending.

The officers responded to a call reporting a 'family in danger' at a home on 33rd Avenue South, Burnsville, shortly after 2:30 am. The call was made by a resident inside the home. A shelter-in-place alert was issued to phones in the area located 15 miles south of the city center.

During the incident, a third police officer was shot and injured before the gunman took his own life.

When police arrived, it was determined that the man had "multiple firearms" inside the home. Officers on the scene described him as "dangerous" and reported that he was "refusing to come out," according to the Star Tribune.

After approximately four hours of negotiations with the man, gunfire ensued, resulting in two officers being shot, one of them while inside the home. When Finseth attempted to approach to rescue them, he too was fatally shot.

About an hour later, another shot was heard from inside the house, and it was later confirmed that the suspect had taken his own life, according to reports.

"We have a caller calling from inside saying the dad is down," dispatchers said around 6:55 a.m., according to the Tribune "He is not breathing. He is in the bedroom ... He just shot himself in the head," they said.

The suspect was officially confirmed dead at around 8 a.m.

Complete Tragedy

The family was safely evacuated from the home shortly afterward, and law enforcement launched a search of the home. "This individual had several guns and large amounts of ammunition and shot at the police officers from multiple positions within the home," said Drew Evans, Superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

He said that the assailant shot at officers from various locations inside the home, spanning both the first and second floors. Evans pointed out that there had been minimal service calls from this particular house before the exchange of gunfire. However, investigators are thoroughly examining all aspects related to the home and the family involved.

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota has issued a directive for flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise tomorrow. The tragic killings have shocked police departments throughout the state.

"We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken," tweeted The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

"We're just devastated at the horrific loss. These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication keeping Minnesotans safe."