New Jersey 'Teacher of the Year' Nominee Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Student in Classroom, Car

A former Washington Township, New Jersey, middle school teacher is facing charges after authorities say she carried out a sexual relationship with a minor.

Former Orchard Valley Middle School teacher Ashley Fisler, arrested on Thursday, has been charged with sexual assault of a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns said that the relationship began in 2021, when the victim was a student in Fisler's class.

Earlier this year, the victim, now an adult, the admitted the relationship to investigators. "The victim described multiple sexual encounters occurring in 2021 in Fisler's vehicle and in her classroom," court documents stated.

NJ.com reports that investigators also uncovered messages, along with nude photos of Fisler on the victim's digital devices.When confronted in March, Fisler denied the relationship.

She left her position as a teacher in 2023. The Courier Post reports that while employed at the school, Fisler had been nominated twice for "Teacher of the Year." She also won the "Most Caring Award."

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years behind bars for sexual assault, and up to 10 years for the additional charges.