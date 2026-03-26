Shared Parental Leave Increased to 10 Weeks for Singaporean Parents from April 1

Parents-to-be in Singapore can expect more time to care for their newborns as the government enhances its shared parental leave scheme for children born on or after April 1.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced on Thursday, March 26, that eligible working parents will be entitled to 10 weeks of shared parental leave, an increase from the six weeks previously introduced when the scheme was launched in 2025.

The move, which was first unveiled during the 2024 National Day Rally, is aimed at supporting families and encouraging greater shared responsibility in caregiving during a child's early months.

With the revised scheme, eligible parents can receive up to 30 weeks of government-paid parental leave in their child's first year when combined with existing maternity and paternity leave provisions.

MSF said that the 10 weeks of shared leave will be equally split between both parents. However, couples may mutually agree to adjust how the leave is allocated based on their caregiving needs. The ministry encouraged parents to communicate their plans early with employers to ensure smoother work arrangements.

The shared parental leave must be taken within 12 months of the child's birth and only after parents have fully used their individual government-paid maternity or paternity leave.

In cases where parents are unable to agree on how to divide the leave, MSF said either parent may take the shared leave as a continuous block within the first 26 weeks after the child's birth, provided at least four weeks' notice is given to their employer.

For further details, parents may refer to this guide, while employers can visit this link.