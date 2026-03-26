Melania Trump Welcomes Humanoid Robot to the White House; Push For AI Into Classrooms

Melania Trump showcased a humanoid robot at the White House education summit.

The event focused on AI's role in education and child digital safety.

The robot demonstrated capabilities and delivered multilingual remarks.

Pilot programs for classroom use planned in US schools by late 2026.

In a striking scene at the White House on Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump marked a new chapter in the history of first-spouse initiatives by welcoming a humanoid robot to her inaugural Fostering the Future Together Coalition Summit.

The event, which brought together international leaders and first spouses from around the world, including Sara Netanyahu of Israel, Olena Zelenska of Ukraine, and Brigitte Macron of France, alongside tech leaders and educators, aimed to collaborate on practical solutions to expand access to educational tools while strengthening protections for children in digital environments.

The moment took an unconventional turn when Mrs. Trump appeared alongside Figure 3, a humanoid, A.I.-powered robot developed by the company Figure. According to the company, the robot's capabilities include fetching towels, carrying groceries, and serving champagne. However, the First Lady is envisioning a role beyond robot butlery, joining tech executives and researchers in exploring how such machines could serve as educators.

Both clad in shades of white, the First Lady and the robot entered the gathering to the dulcet tones of a military orchestra. Figure 3 delivered brief remarks and offered salutations in several languages before teetering gingerly away.

With its sleek black-and-white appearance, the robot complemented the First Lady's established aesthetic, a detail underscored by the name "MELANIA" emblazoned on the side of its glossy plastic head, aligning with her self-titled coffee table book and film projects.

Addressing the room afterward, Mrs. Trump framed the appearance as a glimpse of what lies ahead. "The future of A.I. is personified," she told her audience. "It will be formed in the shape of humans. Very soon artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility." She invited attendees to envision a future in which a "robot philosopher" educates children.

The moment marked a distinct departure from previous first lady initiatives, which have included Laura Bush's National Book Festival, Michelle Obama's efforts to reshape the food pyramid, and Jill Biden's advocacy for free community college. Mrs. Trump's inclusion of a humanoid robot in an education policy forum was a first.

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Since the summit, Figure AI has announced that Figure 3 will enter limited pilot programs in several U.S. school districts by late 2026, focusing on multilingual instruction and special education support.

The White House confirmed that the Fostering the Future Together Coalition will release a framework for A.I. and robotics in classrooms ahead of the upcoming G7 leaders' summit, where digital education safety is expected to be a central topic.