Singapore: Fire Breaks Out at Bukit Merah Hawker Centre, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre on Thursday morning, March 26, sending flames and thick smoke through parts of the food centre. However, no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the incident at about 10.50 am at 115 Bukit Merah View. The fire was traced to a kitchen exhaust duct and was subsequently extinguished using a compressed air foam backpack and a hose reel.

Videos circulating on social media showed bright orange flames spreading above several food stalls, with debris appearing to fall from overhead ducts.

In one clip, people were seen standing on tables and chairs, trying to put out the flames with fire extinguishers before emergency responders arrived. Other onlookers gathered at a distance, some filming the incident, while another video captured heavy smoke billowing out from the food centre.

SCDF confirmed that no injuries were reported.

SCDF reminded members of the public, particularly stallholders, about the importance of fire safety practices. It advised that cooking areas, stoves and exhaust ducts should be kept free from grease and oil buildup, which can increase the risk of fire. Regular maintenance is also crucial, with exhaust duct systems recommended to be cleaned at least once a year.

The latest incident comes just a week after a similar incident at a coffee shop in Queen Street on March 19, which also involved a kitchen exhaust duct. In that case, about 20 people were evacuated, and one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. The earlier fire also caused disruptions to electricity and water supply in the area for more than a day.

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the Bukit Merah fire.