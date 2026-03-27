Spring-Breaker Seen Twerking Atop Jeep Moments Before it Crashed, Dies After Suffering Head Injury

A spring-breaker who was filmed twerking on top of a Jeep in a video that went viral earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries after the vehicle crashed on Highway 361.

On Wednesday, the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal Spring Break weekend crash along Highway 361 as 22-year-old Michael Brown.

According to the Port Aransas Police Department, the crash happened on March 14 along Highway 361 near Cinnamon Shore and Access Road 1A.

Video footage circulating on social media showed Brown twerking on top of a Jeep moments before it crashed into a Tesla, causing him to suffer a severe head injury. Witness footage also showed first responders treating Brown on the highway while the driver and passengers watched. The video raised safety concerns among residents as spring break visitors flooded the island community.

According to police, Brown was ejected from the Jeep during the crash, which caused significant traffic backups along the busy coastal roadway.

Officials with the medical examiner's office confirmed Brown died from his injuries on March 20.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has since arrested the driver of the Jeep on a charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

No additional details about the crash have been released.