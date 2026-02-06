Nancy Guthrie: Cops Confirm Ransom Note Set Deadline of 5PM Thursday and Share Terrifying Doorbell Camera Details as Noone Has Been Ruled Out

The FBI said a ransom note sent to several media outlets demanded millions of dollars for Nancy Guthrie's release and set a deadline of 5 p.m. on Thursday. However, the ransom note didn't include proof of life or how her family and cops can establish communication with the senders.

Officials said at a press conference in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday that the ransom notes have not yet been confirmed as authentic but stressed they are being taken "very seriously" as a potential lead. Investigators also revealed the messages included a second deadline set for Monday, with the writers demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin for the safe return of Nancy.

Deadline for Release Revealed

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators searching Nancy Guthrie's home uncovered a troubling detail: her doorbell camera went offline in the middle of the night around the time she vanished early Sunday. Nanos said that the camera disconnected at 1:47 a.m., then registered movement at 2:12 a.m.

Just minutes later, at 2:28 a.m., Nancy's pacemaker app — which monitors her heartbeat — lost its Bluetooth connection to her phone.

The sheriff said there are still no suspects or persons of interest, but insisted that no one has been ruled out as a possible abductor. He also clarified remarks he made earlier, stressing that he was not implying Nancy is dead.

"We believe Nancy is still out there," Nanos said as he opened the press conference. "We want her home."

"Our department, the sheriff's department, along with our partners at the FBI have been working around the clock. We just want her home and to get to the bottom of this, like you do."

Nanos said that while investigators have not identified any suspects in Nancy's disappearance, the FBI did make an arrest early Thursday. He said that a person accused of sending a fake ransom note has been taken into custody on impersonation-related charges.

Authorities Still Clueless

This comes as disturbing images from outside Nancy's home revealed a trail of blood stretching from her front door to the driveway. Investigators also found that her doorbell camera had been removed. At a press conference on Thursday, officials confirmed DNA testing showed the blood belonged to Nancy.

Nanos said no other forensic evidence has yet pointed to a suspect. The Pima County Sheriff's Office also admitted receiving a ransom note that was sent to TMZ and KOLD on Tuesday afternoon — three days after the 84-year-old was taken from the $1 million home where she lived alone.

While authorities have not verified whether the notes are genuine, they say they are examining "every lead" as the investigation continues.

TMZ reported that the note it received — which the outlet said it could not independently confirm came from Nancy's abductors — demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for her release and included a threatening deadline.

The message reportedly listed a specific cryptocurrency address, which TMZ verified as legitimate, and contained unsettling details about what Nancy was wearing at the time she disappeared.

Officials have previously said there is no indication Nancy was targeted because of her daughter, but they stressed that no possible motive or lead has been ruled out.