Montana Doctor Accused of Child Sexual Assault Dies by Suicide

Jeffrey Scheihing of Bozeman, charged with felony sexual assault of children, died by suicide last week while under detention.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Scheihing was arrested on November 25th, and according to the coroner, died on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

According to court documents obtained by KRTV, on October 17, 2025, Scheihing, an anesthesiologist, became the subject of an investigation sparked by a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force when an email account linked to him was used to set up several accounts on the messaging app Kik, which contained "apparent child pornography."

During the investigation, a Gallatin County Sheriff's detective learned that photos and videos of juvenile boys were shared with other users from Scheihing's reported accounts on September 17, 18, 2024, and November 16 and 26, 2024.

In March of 2025, Scheihing reportedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with multiple Kik users about children, and sexually molesting male children.

Scheihing and another Kik user allegedly expressed their mutual sexual attraction for male children. Schiehing also reportedly indicated he used to have "hundreds of photographs and videos of 12 to 16-year-olds" but had lost them when his storage crashed.

An agent with the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations was able to confirm through a subpoena that the IP (Internet Provider) address was associated with Scheihing, with his home address and phone number.

Scheihing was a member of the Gallatin Valley Anesthesia Associates and reportedly had privileges at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center since 2019, but was not an employee. According to hospital policy, background checks are conducted every two years. Scheihing reportedly had no patient complaints against him, no record of staff/employee-reported concerns, and had a clean background.

Bozeman Health released the following statement: "We are aware that a local medical provider with privileges at our hospital was arrested outside of work on charges unrelated to our facility. We had no prior knowledge of the investigation and were not contacted by law enforcement during their investigation. We have no information suggesting any concerns related to the individual's work within our facilities."

The case has now been handed over to the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations to determine the cause of death.