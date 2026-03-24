Modesto Man Who Broke into Woman's Home and Sucked Her Toes After Becoming Fixated on Her, Learns His Fate

A Modesto man has been sentenced to more than six years in state prison after pleading no contest to stalking a woman and breaking into her home to commit a sexual act, authorities said.

Cristian Alejandro Solorio Anguiano, 28, was convicted of felony stalking and assault with intent to commit a sex offense during a burglary, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office. Anguiano received the maximum prison sentence of six years and eight months for the crime under the California law. Prosecutors said he also faces separate federal drug trafficking charges.

It all started in February 2025 when Anguiano encountered the victim at her workplace and became fixated on her. He would then repeatedly show up to her job, loiter outside and approach her as she left, according to prosecutors. Anguiano also asked the victim out repeatedly and even wrote her a letter expressing his desire to take her to Mexico, per court documents.

Anguiano's obsessive behavior escalated over the next few weeks On May 21, 2025, he went to the woman's home in Ceres after finding out where she lived. After the victim's father left, Solorio broke into the residence, authorities said.

The woman awoke to find Solorio in her bedroom "sucking on her toes," according to prosecutors. Investigators said he also bit and licked her toes.

Scared for her life, the woman spoke calmly to try and prevent Anguiano from escalating, authorities said. Family members eventually entered the room and ordered him to leave. Solorio fled, and the victim called 911.

Stanislaus County sheriff's detectives later identified and arrested him. Authorities said Solorio admitted to breaking into the home to contact the victim.