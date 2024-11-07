Michigan Official Re-elected on Election Day Despite Being Arrested for Sexting a Minor

A Michigan township supervisor was re-elected on Tuesday, running uncontested against a pair of write-in candidates, just months after he was arrested as part of a sting operation for allegedly sexting a minor.

As reported by Law & Crime, Democrat Ken Fletcher, 58, is currently facing felony charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. However, that didn't stop him from winning back his long-time Delta Township supervisor seat on Election Day.

Fletcher, who resigned from his post after being arrested in September and serving as supervisor for over a decade, was allegedly caught by Michigan State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff's Office after he began messaging with a law enforcement officer who was posing as a 15-year-old on the dating app Grindr.

Fletcher's arrest report, first obtained by NBC's Lansing affiliate WILX, alleges he was having sexual conversations with the officer and planned to meet up with them. He allegedly claimed he was "just talking" with them, per WILX.

With a court date set for Nov. 12, Fletcher must now decide whether he plans to give himself a second chance as supervisor or if he will stay far away from the position. Michigan state law had required him to stay on the ballot.

"He can vacate the office if he does not get sworn in by then, he could get sworn in and resign, or obviously he could get sworn in and stay," said Mary Clark, Delta Township's clerk and acting supervisor, to WILX on Wednesday.

Fletcher's lawyer, Mike Nichols, told the station his client is still weighing his options. "The biggest question I think for Ken Fletcher is, is this the right thing for not just me but for the community," Nichols said. "Am I still the best person for the job?"