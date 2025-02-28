Michelle Trachtenberg's Cause of Death Ruled 'Undetermined' after Family Objects to Autopsy as Mystery Remains Unsolved

The cause of Michelle Trachtenberg's death was ruled as "undetermined" on Thursday morning after her family objected to an autopsy, according to a spokeswoman for the city medical examiner's office and insider sources. Authorities said that no foul play is suspected in the actresses' death.

The medical examiner's office was thus required to respect the family's request due to state public health laws, limiting the examination to an external review, which restricts the findings that can be made. The 'Gossip Girl" actress, 39, was found "unresponsive" by her mother around 8 a.m. on Wednesday at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury high-rise in Manhattan's Central Park South area, sources revealed.

Everything Remains a Mystery Forever

With the family objecting to an autopsy, Trachtenberg's exact cause of death will always remain a mystery. Insiders revealed that Trachtenberg had undergone a liver transplant in recent months.

It is suspected that her body may have rejected the transplant, which she received within the past year. Authorities said that no foul play is suspected in her death.

"It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time," her rep Gary Mantoosh said in a statement.

The NYPD confirmed that Trachtenberg was found "unconscious and unresponsive" by officers and was later pronounced dead by EMS personnel. Her death is not considered suspicious.

"On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at approximately 0801 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 1 Columbus Place, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct," police said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased.

"Criminality is not suspected. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing."

No Final Answer to Tragic Death

In recent months, Trachtenberg shared a series of troubling photos on Instagram, where the acclaimed actress has 800,000 followers. In the photos, she appeared noticeably thin and fragile, leading some fans to remark on her drastic weight loss or speculate about drug use.

In January, Trachtenberg addressed the concerns, assuring followers that she was "happy and healthy" and had never undergone plastic surgery. However, she didn't say if she was suffering from drug abuse.

Born in New York City on October 11, 1985, Trachtenberg landed her first credited role at just nine years old on the beloved 1990s Nickelodeon series "The Adventures of Pete and Pete," where she played the eccentric Nona F. Mecklenberg.

She later starred in several children's films and TV shows, making her big-screen debut in 1996 as the lead character in "Harriet the Spy."

As she grew older, Trachtenberg transitioned to more mature roles, including a three-year run as Dawn Summers, the younger sister of the titular heroine in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She also portrayed the cunning and scheming antagonist Georgina Sparks on "Gossip Girl," a series that spanned six seasons.