How Did Michelle Trachtenberg Die? 'Gossip Girl' an 'Harriet the Spy' Actress Dies Suddenly Aged 39, Months After Sharing Troubling Posts

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in TV series like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl", has died aged 39, according to police sources and multiple media reports. Authorities have said that her death is not being treated as suspicious. However, the circumstances under which Trachtenberg died remains unclear, the New York Post reported.

Police said they have launched an investigation into Trachtenberg's sudden death despite not finding any signs of foul play. The stress had a liver transplant recently, the NY Post reported. "The Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star began her career at an early age, landing her first role on Law & Order in 1991.

Troubled Life

In recent months, Trachtenberg shared a series of troubling photos on Instagram, where the acclaimed actress has 800,000 followers. In the photos, she appeared noticeably thin and fragile, leading some fans to remark on her drastic weight loss or speculate about drug use.

In January, Trachtenberg addressed the concerns, assuring followers that she was "happy and healthy" and had never undergone plastic surgery. However, she didn't say if she was suffering from drug abuse.

Born in New York City on October 11, 1985, Trachtenberg landed her first credited role at just nine years old on the beloved 1990s Nickelodeon series "The Adventures of Pete and Pete," where she played the eccentric Nona F. Mecklenberg.

She later starred in several children's films and TV shows, making her big-screen debut in 1996 as the lead character in "Harriet the Spy."

The film went on to become a major success but she slowed down and eventually took a break before returning to films with more mature roles.

Return to Showbiz after a Break

As she grew older, Trachtenberg transitioned to more mature roles, including a three-year run as Dawn Summers, the younger sister of the titular heroine in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She also portrayed the cunning and scheming antagonist Georgina Sparks on "Gossip Girl," a series that spanned six seasons.

In 2021, Trachtenberg made bombshell allegations against "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator and "Avengers" director Joss Whedon, who was 55 at the time.

She claimed he had been physically abused her during the filming of the show and alleged that a "rule" was enforced on set to prevent him from being alone with her in a room. She shared these claims in a cryptic Instagram post.

Whedon later refuted the allegations in an interview with New York Magazine.

On her last birthday, October 11, Trachtenberg shared a glamorous photo on Instagram with the caption, "39 and I'm feeling fiiiiiine," which received over 32,000 likes.