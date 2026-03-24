Miami Mother Who Fell for Rent-a-Hitman Parody Website, Tried to Get Her 3-Year-Old Killed, Avoids Prison

A Miami woman accused of trying to hire a hit man from what turned out to be a satirical website to order a hit on her 3-year-old son, will avoid prison.

Jazmin Paez, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to solicitation of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a communications device and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. As part of her plea deal, she will avoid prison time and instead receive a decade of probation.

The Intended Target was Allegedly the Result of an Incestuous Relationship

Paez was accused in July 2023 of trying to hire a hitman from a parody website called "Rent-a-Hitman," where signed up for having her son killed. The website's owner Robert Innes became suspicious due to the specificity of the apparently serious request and reported it to Miami police.

According to CourtTV, Assistant State Attorney Ayana Duncan said at the hearing that Paez was a teen mother and that the child in question may have been the result of an incestuous relationship.

"The father was never involved in the child's life," Duncan said. "The paternal and maternal grandparents to the child who happened to be the biological parents of this defendant have been involved in the child's life."

Paez Met a Teen and Started a Relationship with Him but the Teen Broke Off the Relationship When He Learned About Her Child

Duncan described Paez as "ill-equipped" to take care of her child when she met another young teen and began a relationship without disclosing that her child existed. That teen apparently broke up with Paez when she revealed the truth, leaving her "devastated," prosecutors said.

That relationship, and its end, "may have been the catalyst or impetus for even trying to carry out this plot," Duncan said, "because essentially it was 'Get rid of the child if you want me back.'"

Paez will be under strict community control for two years, followed by 12 years of reporting probation, CourtTV noted. Special conditions of her sentence include receiving behavioral therapy, undergoing a mental health assessment and complying with any needed mental health treatment. Should she violate the terms of probation, she faces up to 40 years in state prison.

Paez's parental rights were terminated for the minor child and she is not allowed to have any contact with them. She now lives with her biological father; the child has been legally adopted by Paez's mother.