A New Mexico jury is currently evaluating a crucial lawsuit which claims Meta failed to safeguard children against sexual predators and provided false information about its platform security measures.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has filed the 2023 lawsuit, which claims Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms created an environment that enabled child exploitation. The company denies all claims against it, as a negative verdict against Meta would cost billions in damages while requiring major modifications to its business operations.

After six weeks of proceedings, the court reached a conclusion on Monday, which followed six weeks of testimony from business leaders and former employees who reported wrongdoing and from law enforcement officials.

The Meta spokesperson said, "For over a decade, we've listened to parents, worked with experts and law enforcement, and conducted in-depth research to understand the issues that matter most. We use these insights to make meaningful changes - like introducing Teen Accounts with built-in protections and providing parents with tools to manage their teens' experiences. We're proud of the progress we've made, and we're always working to do better".

Probe by Attorney General's Office

The case relied on evidence obtained through a secret investigation which the attorney general's office conducted to show how easily Meta platforms allowed minors to be targeted by predators. Three people were arrested during the investigation, which found safety system failures that should have protected young users.

Jurors must decide if Meta intentionally provided incorrect information about user safety to the public or if the company used methods that society considers "unconscionable" through its platform design, which puts children at risk. The current lawsuit represents a larger trend of legal battles which social media companies face due to public worries about online safety for children, the tendency to develop addictive behaviors, and their mental health issues.

The prosecutors demonstrated during the trial that Meta did not establish sufficient measures to stop predators from reaching out to children, according to their accusation. Investigators created fake accounts that impersonated underage users to access Facebook and Instagram.

The lawsuit claims that these accounts quickly displayed sexually explicit material and received sexual advances from adult users. Three men were later arrested after allegedly attempting to meet with what they believed was a 12-year-old girl, based on interactions with these decoy profiles.

The internal safety issues which Meta faced, according to former engineering director Arturo Bejar, emerged during his testimony. Bejar told the court he raised alarms after his own teenage daughter received inappropriate messages on Instagram. He also warned that the same algorithms used to personalize advertising could inadvertently help predators identify and target vulnerable users.

He added, "The product is very good at connecting people with interests, and if your interest is little girls, it will be really good at connecting you with little girls".

Brian Boland, a former executive, testified that he did not believe Meta's leadership during 2020 considered safety to be a main priority. Adam Mosseri, who leads Instagram, defended the company by explaining that Meta implemented safety measures through Teen Accounts, which decreased user acquisition and user engagement.

Meta's legal team presented evidence that the company had disclosed all dangers of its online services to customers, while its safety initiatives resulted in hiring more than 20000 employees to protect users. The company provided proof of its cooperation with law enforcement authorities while it continued to develop technological solutions and reporting systems to combat child exploitation.

The trial included a study of Instagram's end-to-end encryption system because prosecutors claimed that these security features would obstruct police work, which required them to track down criminal activity. The proceedings saw Meta reveal its decision to stop all encrypted messaging services on Instagram because it planned to do so by the end of this year, while the company provided no additional information.

Meta has disputed the state investigation methods which state officials used to determine their case against the company through their employment of unauthorized accounts and actual child photographs. The attorney general dismissed those claims as attempts to divert attention from the core issues.

The case outcome will determine Meta's future, together with all social media platforms.

Torez stated, "I think the jury has seen a lot of what we have known for the last couple of years, and that's just a treasure trove of evidence that Meta has known about the danger of their products, the danger of their platforms and the way in which they've built something that is truly harmful for kids".

He added, "One of the most common things is to lash out and try to attack an investigation, rather than to really focus on their own accountability. I don't think it's something that the jury is really going to fall for".