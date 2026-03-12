UK Regulators Ask Meta, TikTok And YouTube To Tighten Child Safety Measures or Face Heavy Fines

UK regulators urge social media firms strengthen child safety measures.

Ofcom orders Meta, TikTok, Snap, YouTube improve age verification.

Regulators warn algorithm feeds expose minors to harmful content.

Companies face fines up to 10% of global revenue.

The media and privacy regulators in Britain have asked large social media corporations such as Meta, TikTok, Snap and YouTube to step up protections against children using their sites, arguing that the current protective measures are lackluster.

The Ofcom and the Information Commissioner Office (ICO) call is the latest enforcement of the Online Safety Act in the United Kingdom that sought to ensure the safety of the minors on the internet and increase regulation of the online platforms.

Financial regulators claimed that they were growing more worried that the feeds that are based on the algorithm exposes young users to addictive content or even harmful information, as companies do not adequately screen minimum age restrictions.

They are household names that provide online services but Ofcom Chief Executive Melanie Dawes noted that they are not putting the safety of children at the centre of the products. "This should soon be changed, or action will be taken," she warned.

Social media ordered enhance Age verification

In the new regulatory push, Ofcom has ordered such companies as Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, Snap, whose Snapchat should be mentioned, ByteDance, whose Tik Tok should be mentioned, and Alphabet, whose YouTube and its gaming platform Roblox must be mentioned, to explain their plans by April 30 to enhance age verification techniques.

The regulator also suggested that firms should further introduce more robust measures to ensure that strangers cannot reach kids and minimize the amount of harmful algorithms and avoid any experimentation on minors.

The ICO also sent another open letter to the same companies indicating that they should implement the modern age-assurance technology that would help in reliably detecting the underage users. "There is now modern technology at your fingertip there is no excuse," said the ICO chief executive Paul Arnold.

The move comes amid plans by the British government to place more stringent limits on the social media use of children, such as the possible electing of a ban to under 16-year-old users; such a ban is already in place in Australia.

Sites Protect Existing laws

The reaction of technology companies is to shield existing systems that are known to defend against the usage of young users.

A spokesperson of Meta said the stories about artificial intelligence that the company already uses to identify and approximate the age of users and automatically place teenagers into accounts with higher safety settings.

Meta also claimed that the verification of age must be done at the level of the app store to make the transaction as simple as possible to the family and prevent cases of sharing personal information across the platforms.

A spokesperson of YouTube stated that the company offers more age-appropriate experiences to the younger users and was concerned about the manner the regulator acted.

The spokesperson also shared the statement that the platform was surprised to see Ofcom abandon the risk-based approach and urged regulators to pay more attention to services that put the children in the most at risk.

TikTok, Snapchat and Roblox did not provide immediate response to requests of comments.

Possible Monetary Consequences

There is the Online Safety Act which gives Ofcom massive powers to enforce its requirements to those companies that do not adhere with its requirements.

Fines imposed by the regulator may reach the qualification of the global revenue of companies, 10 percent, and penalties on the violation of data protection and privacy of children, by the ICO, may reach 4 percent of the global yearly turnover.

British regulators have already acted against technology companies over failure to do age verification.

Since most children are too young to make good age checks, last month the ICO imposed a PS14.5 million fine on Reddit towards not enforcing effective age checks and also illegal processing of children personal information.

Regulators believe that the new regulatory initiative is an indication of an even more aggressive direction of forcing big tech firms to design and implement child safety as the core of their platform policy.