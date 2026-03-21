Macomb County School Employees Caught Engaging in Explicit Acts on School Bus by Mom Who Filmed the Incident

Two Macomb County school employees are under investigation for possible "professional misconduct" after a mother caught the two of them on a school bus appearing to have sexual intercourse.

Video footage of the alleged incident was posted on sociall media by a stunned mother, Katie. Katie told FOX 2 that she initially thought someone was intensely cleaning or scrubbing the seats inside the bus before she realized what was going on.

"I'm an adult, so I kind of put two and two together," she said."I grabbed that just to have proof that what I'm seeing is what I'm seeing," Katie said.

Katie was at the Chesterfield Township Walmart earlier this week when she saw what appeared to be the two school employees engaged in inappropriate activity. She then reported the incident to the Macomb Intermediate School District.

Thankfully, no children were present, and the two employees have been placed on leave and are now being investigated for potential "professional misconduct."

"What if my kids rode that bus? I wouldn't be aware of what's going on, on that bus," Katie said.

The school said it was taking the allegations very seriously and is committed to making all school-related spaces safe for children.