Louisville Woman Dies After Falling, Getting Stuck Under Float During St. Patrick's Day Parade

A woman was killed after her foot got caught under a float during Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Louisville.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, who was participating in the parade, was walking alongside a float in the area of Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive when, for an unknown reason, her foot got caught by the float.

The woman then fell and got caught under the vehicle and was struck, according to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police. The incident took place just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle stopped, and first aid was performed on the woman, police said. She was then taken to UofL Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg posted his condolences online following the incident. "I am so sorry to hear about the tragic accident that took a woman's life at [Saturday's] St. Patrick's Day Parade," he wrote. "Please join Rachel and me in keeping her family and friends in your prayers. May her memory be a blessing."

The parade's organizers, the Hibernian Cultural and Charitable Association, also released a statement, saying they were "deeply saddened by the tragic accident at this year's parade."

"[Our] hearts and prayers are with the family and all impacted by the incident," they added.