Linda Campitelli: Palm Beach County Nurse's Killer was Coworker with Whom She was Having an Affair, Arrested in Miami

Rene Perez, a former coworker of Linda Campitelli, has been charged with first-degree murder after Linda Campitelli was found dead on the side of the road in Lake Worth in October 2024.

Campitelli, a nurse and mother, died from blunt force trauma to the head and body, and her death was ruled a homicide. Perez, 38, was arrested in Miami on Tuesday nearly a year and a half after Campitelli's death. He was booked on first-degree murder, deadly weapon and tampering with evidence charges for the violent beatdown, according to authorities.

Perez Accused of Fatally Beating Capitelli to Death After Setting Up a 'Romantic' Meet-Up for Her Birthday

Perez appeared in court Wednesday, where he was held without bond. The arrest report, spanning 25 pages, outlines the details of Campitelli's death and suggests she was having an affair with Perez for roughly two years after the two of them met at the Wellington Regional Medical Center, where they both worked.

According to the arrest affidavit, Perez fatally beat Campitelli to death after luring her to meetup with him so the two lovers could be "romantic" for her birthday, authorities and court records allege. The two lovers met on Oct. 28, 2024.

Text Messages Exchanged Between Campitelli and Perez a Day Before the Murder

The day before the alleged rendezvous, Campitelli messaged Perez on WhatsApp that she was feeling "a little nervous" about their rendezvous.

"I LOVE YOU, I FEEL KINDA WEIRD. I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO EXPECT TOMORROW. YOU'VE NEVER DONE ANYTHING LIKE THIS FOR ME BEFORE AND I FEEL A LITTLE NERVOUS," Campitelli wrote, according to court papers.

Perez replied to the text, telling Campitelli he was trying to show his romantic side. "'LOL, IT'S NO BIG DEAL. JUST TRYING TO SHOW U THAT I CAN BE ROMANTIC. IT PROBABLY WONT BE AS GOOD AS WHAT YOUVE DONE FOR ME," he wrote.

Campitelli Told Her Husband She was Going Out with Her Friends for Dinner

Campitelli left her home that night wearing a red dress and black heels, telling her husband, John, that she was dining out with her friends, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage shows Campitelli's Chevrolet Tahoe arriving at the Retina Group of Florida Building in Wellington that night, where Perez had previously worked, and departing at around 9:59 p.m.

A photo recovered from Campitelli's phone shows the back of the Tahoe where Perez had laid out a "Happy Birthday" blanket as well a Ultrasorb medical sheets (used to control odor and moisture), with the rear seats laid flat. The medical sheets are the same kind used at Delray Medical Center, where Perez worked.

Campitelli's Body was Found Later that Night

Detectives believe the attack happened at that location, which is known to be isolated. Campitelli's Apple Watch was found near the center console with blood on both sides, and DNA analysis confirmed blood at the scene and in the Tahoe was Campitelli's. They say Perez then transported her body in the Tahoe.

Campitelli's body was discovered 50 feet away from the Tahoe at around 10.20 p.m. and the affidavit details the extent of her injuries, which included blunt force trauma to the head and torso, a skull fracture, rib fractures, accumulation of blood in the skull and contusions on the upper back and neck. There were also postmortem marks consistent with a body being dragged.

When deputies arrived, the Tahoe was still running and the front driver's side tire was flat, suggesting the car was purposely disabled. Later that night, surveillance cameras captured Perez going to Delray Medical Center and discarding something in the trash near the doctor's entrance, before driving to his residence.

Perez Told Cops He Cancelled His Secret Rendezvous with Campitelli but Text Messages Refuted His Claim

Perez claimed to cops he canceled his secret celebration with Campitelli because his son was sick, though text messages refuted his bogus alibi.

Detectives interviewed "countless" witnesses, wrote more than 50 search warrants, and analyzed "hundreds and hundreds" of cell phone data to arrest Perez for the crime nearly two years later, Capt. Michael Ott with the Violent Crimes Division detailed at a press conference, according to WPTV.

Perezwas ordered held without bond during his appearance in court Wednesday. He remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail.