Las Vegas Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend Moments After She Calls 911 to Say He was Threatening Her with a Gun

A 33-year-old Las Vegas man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend inside her apartment, after allegedly threatening her with a weapon

Jorge Garcia was arrested earlier this week and charged with one count of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon in connection with the death of a woman in her mid-30s identified as Desirae Toverada, according to authorities.

Garcia Shot Toverada Following an Argument When He Came to Her House to Collect His Belongings

As per a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers at 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday responded to a call about a possible domestic disturbance at a residence located in the 8900 block of South Durango Drive.

Police said Toverada called 911 and told the emergency dispatcher that her ex-boyfriend was at her apartment picking up property and threatening her with a gun. The call disconnected moments later.

When first responders arrived at the address and forced their way in, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect had fled prior to their arrival.

Investigators later identified Garcia as a suspect. He was located and taken into custody without incident before being transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on the murder charge. Officers recovered a handgun from Garcia which appeared to have blood and hair near the barrel.

Toverada and Garcia were previously in a relationship and lived together, Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS reported. The shooting took place after Garcia had returned to the apartment to collect his belongings when the situation took a deadly turn.

Garcia Claimed He Shot Toverada After She Lunged at Him, Believed She was Armed with a Knife

During an interview with police, Garcia admitted to shooting and killing Toverada, saying she was "negative, aggressive, and lunged towards him." When asked how she lunged at him, Garcia said she "placed her arms out with her palms forward and pushed against his face and chest," the report said.

Garcia also said he thought there might have been someone else in Toverada's apartment, because in the past week, he went to the apartment unannounced and heard Toverada having relations with someone, saying he heard it from outside the apartment.

He told police he was not stalking Toverada, but he would go to her apartment unannounced to "see what she was doing or who she was with," the report said. Garcia also admitted that he "could have just left" before shooting her, but he "was scared someone else was inside which is why he decided to shoot [her]."

Garcia also added that he was worried Toverada was armed with a knife. When police asked if she was armed, Garcia said she was not. He added that he did not see any other people in the apartment before he left, the report said.

911 Dispatcher Heard the Couple Arguing Before the Line Disconnected

Investigators said a 911 operator stayed on the line with the victim as she spoke to Garcia. The conversation between the former couple soon escalated into an argument and the line disconnected.

Toverada family has since set up a fundraiser to help with funeral costs and to provide support for her three children. "She was taken from us too soon due to domestic violence, leaving behind three beautiful children, a loving family, and countless friends who cherished her," reads the description.

Garcia later made his initial court appearance and remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center without bond.