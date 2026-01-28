Kristi Noem Grilled and Given Humiliating New Role by Trump after Two-Hour Meeting with President Amid Backlash Over ICE Shooting

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded a two-hour meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office late Monday after being sidelined amid growing backlash over her response to the recent fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis. And the meeting, reportedly, didn't go down well at all.

Trump held crisis talks with Noem after announcing that his "border czar" Tom Homan would be sent to take over Homeland Security's response in Minneapolis following the deadly shooting of protester Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents, the New York Times reported. Noem has come under heavy criticism for swiftly labeling Pretti a "domestic terrorist," claiming he rushed at officers while armed with a gun.

Silenced after Backlash

However, multiple videos appeared to show the ICU nurse holding only a cellphone and attempting to flee from the agents. The high-profile meeting behind closed doors — attended by several of Trump's top aides — came as the administration tries to rethink its approach in the aftermath of the latest fatal shooting and rising unrest in Minneapolis over federal immigration enforcement.

The president grilled Noem on her handling of the shooting and her initial response during their late-night Oval Office meeting. Her adviser — and rumored romantic partner — Corey Lewandowski was present alongside her for the discussion.

By the end of the meeting, Noem was ordered to step back from interior immigration enforcement and refocus her efforts on strengthening security along the Southern Border.

The meeting came as Trump announced that he was sending his "border czar," Tom Homan, to take direct charge of the situation on the ground.

That choice to put Homan in the lead immediately sparked questions about how much confidence Trump still has in Noem's handling of the broader immigration crackdown.

In Damage Control Mode

Trump didn't indicate during the meeting that Noem's job was at risk, according to sources. At the same time, Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and some of his agents were told to begin pulling back from Minnesota.

Like Noem, Bovino — who is known for his aggressive style of immigration enforcement — faced heavy backlash for asserting that Pretti was waving a gun before being shot by border agents, and for wrongly claiming the protester intended to "cause maximum harm and massacre law enforcement."

Even so, the Trump administration pushed back on claims that he had been demoted because of the fallout from the Minneapolis incident.