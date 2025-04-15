Kalamazoo Man Who Made False Bomb Threat Because He was Upset His Girlfriend Went on Cruise, Learns His Fate

A Kalamazoo, Michigan, man who was upset about his girlfriend's decision to go on a cruise with her family while he had to stay home and watch the pets, was sentenced to spend eight months in prison after he make a false bomb threat to the cruise liner.

Joshua Lowe, 19, was sentenced to prison during an appearance in federal court in Kalamazoo after he sent an email to the cruise liner that read, "Hey, I think someone might have a bomb on your sunrise cruise ship."

Lowe's hoax prompted Carnival Corp., the company that owned and operated the cruise, to check more than 1,000 rooms after the ship departed the port of Miami for Jamaica in January 2024, according to prosecutors. Carnival also alerted the U.S. Coast Guard and Jamaican authorities, whose Marine Police escorted the ship to port.

"Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing.

"FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend's family," Kessler said. "Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets."

Lowe apologized in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney. "This is all my fault and take full responsibility," he said.