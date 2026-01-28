'Jealous' El Paso Man Fatally Shoots Another Man Who Returned Home with His Ex-Girlfriend

A man shot and killed another man on Sunday, Jan. 25, in Socorro, in a jealous rage, according to court documents.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Socorro Police Department responded to an apartment located at the 10500 block of Monte Alto over reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene and forced their way into the property, they found the victim, 35-year-old Eduardo Contreras, face down in the living room with a gunshot wound on the back of his head.

A woman who called to report the incident told officials that her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Gabriel Manuel Ontiveros, had shot Contreras. Court documents say the woman told police she lives at a residence on Monte Alto with Ontiveros, who had refused to move out. The two argued over the issue the night before the shooting.

The woman said that on Sunday, she called Contreras to take her to the store to buy cleaning supplies. When they returned to the Monte Alto residence, Ontiveros became jealous and shot Contreras multiple times, court documents state.

The woman told police she attempted to flee through the back of the residence, but Ontiveros caught her and forced her and her uncle, who was also inside the home at the time, into Contreras' truck at gunpoint.

Once inside the vehicle, Ontiveros threatened the woman and her uncle and told her to remain quiet, according to court documents. He also warned that he would "do the same to them" if anyone reported what had happened.

Ontiveros then drove the group to a friend's home in the 3100 block of North Piedras, where he planned to stay for a period of time, court documents say. While Ontiveros went outside to smoke a cigarette, the woman was able to send her location to her sister and escape.

El Paso Police Department SWAT officers and the Crisis Management Team responded to the scene and made contact with Ontiveros through a video phone call, initiating negotiations.

Court documents state Ontiveros expressed suicidal thoughts and was later seen on the roof of the residence holding a gun to his chin. He eventually surrendered, leaving the weapon on the roof, and was taken into custody.

Police later learned Ontiveros had three outstanding criminal warrants and arrested him. During questioning, Ontiveros claimed the woman's uncle was the one who shot Contreras and held both Ontiveros and the woman at gunpoint inside the truck, according to court documents.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Piedras residence and recovered a gun from the roof that matched shell casings found at the murder scene, court documents state. Ontiveros is charged with murder.