Jaylen Dwayne Edgar: Teen Boy Who Killed Two During Halloween Shooting in Orlando Refuses to Appear in Court as Mom Makes Emotional Appearance

The teenage boy charged with killing two people on Halloween did not appear in court, prompting his mother to attend instead. Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, 17, who is accused of fatally shooting two men and injuring eight others in downtown Orlando, was absent from court on Saturday morning.

Instead, his mother made a hasty and emotional appearance on behalf of her son, according to Fox 35 Orlando, where she only confirmed his identity. The reason for his absence, however, remains unclear. The suspect is expected to be charged as an adult because of the serious nature of the allegations against him. The judge stated that he will remain in juvenile custody.

Mother Replaces Killer Son in Court

"Could you please speak into the microphone?" the judge asked, "Just take a moment, collect yourself." Edgar has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Nineteen-year-old Timothy Schmidt Jr., a talented soccer player, was identified as one of the two victims killed in the shooting on Friday.

The University of Central Florida freshman was out with friends outside "The Block," a seven-venue entertainment complex in downtown Orlando, when Edgar allegedly began shooting.

Both Schmidt and another victim, 25-year-old Tyrek Hill, were later pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Timothy's devastated father, Timothy Schmidt Sr., spoke to The New York Post on Saturday about the anguish of losing his "one-of-a-kind" son. "One month before I dropped him off for his summer session at UCF he was the best man in my wedding and gave the best speech ever," Schmidt Sr said.

"He brought everyone to tears. He was my mini me and my best friend. We had such a special bond."

Motive Unclear

Following the shooting, people in Halloween costumes gathered at the scene while emergency personnel attended to the injured lying on the ground. At a press conference, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith confirmed that Edgar, the suspected shooter, had been identified and taken into custody.

"He was just out with his friends having fun," Schmidt Sr. said about his dead son.

A 26-year-old woman was reportedly hospitalized after being trampled during the chaos that ensued when Edgar allegedly drew a handgun and began firing.

The suspect then fled and was seen a block away amidst the frantic crowd at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Washington Street, where he reportedly fired again.

Edgar faces two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and six charges of attempted murder.

Police have released video footage showing the moment he allegedly fired into the crowd in downtown Orlando, along with clips of officers tackling and arresting him.

Schmidt Jr. was playing for the USL League Two team Weston FC and was in his first year at the University of Central Florida before his tragic death on Friday night.

"He was an extraordinary person, loving son, caring friend, talented soccer player, astounding teammate, kind soul, hardworking student and individual with an extremely warm heart and a witty sense of humor," said student Jacob Egozi, who created a GoFundMe to raise money to support Timothy's father.

At the time of this writing, the fundraising page, which aims to raise $40,000, has collected slightly over $30,000.