Jalen Dwayne Edgar: Chilling Moment Orlando Shooter Opens Fire on Crowd Celebrating Halloween Before He Is Taken Down by Hero Cop

A chilling video has emerged that captures the moment 17-year-old Jalen Dwayne Edgar opened fire on a Halloween crowd in Orlando, killing two people before a heroic officer subdued him. Edgar was arrested after allegedly killing two people and injuring six others in downtown Orlando early Friday morning, according to officials.

Disturbing footage released by the police shows Edgar in a yellow shirt, casually walking among the Halloween partygoers before suddenly turning and firing his weapon. Panic ensues as the crowd flees in fear, as the muzzle flash lights up the dark street. A second shooting was reported minutes later at Washington Street and Orange Avenue, just one block north.

On a Killing Spree

The suspect can be seen running with the crowd toward two police cars, getting meshed with the innocent bystanders who are fleeing in a panic. As he brandishes the gun once more, a courageous officer notices him and swiftly takes him down, disarming him before other officers arrive to help with the arrest.

The suspect was seen claiming his innocence and seemingly attempting to blend in with other bystanders who were fleeing for their lives.

Officers were dispatched to the downtown area following reports of gunfire shortly after 1 a.m.

A second shooting occurred just minutes later, close to where officers were present, and they quickly arrested the suspect, as reported by the city's police chief, Eric Smith, during a press conference on Friday morning.

The six people injured, aged between 19 and 39, were taken to a hospital for treatment and were reported to be in stable condition, according to Smith.

Smith presented footage from street security cameras and a police body camera that captured both shootings and the suspect's arrest at the site of the second incident.

Bigger Tragedy Avoided

Police used a security footage to release a description of the suspect. However, the second shooting took place near officers, who saw the attack firsthand, Smith said. Many young people, dressed in Halloween costumes, had been celebrating in the area on Thursday night before the tragic incidents took place.

"He pretty much walked into downtown, walked into the street and did what he did," Chief Smith said, adding that Edgar did not walk into any clubs.

"Whatever his mindset was, he was going to shoot no matter what," Smith added, noting that the suspect's motive is part of the ongoing investigation.

Smith estimated that the Halloween celebrations drew a crowd of between 50,000 and 100,000 people.

"As you can see from this video, Halloween is one of our busiest nights of the year, always is," Smith said. "Halloween night itself is busy and the Saturday after Halloween is always just as busy."

Florida State Attorney Andrew Baine indicated that charging the teen suspect as an adult is a possibility, but his office will wait for more details from the police investigation.

Edgar had been arrested for grand theft in 2023 prior to this incident.

Authorities have not disclosed the names of the victims as their families are still being notified.