The man now sitting atop one of the world's most powerful theocracies may have gotten there against the explicit dying wishes of the man he replaced, and possibly without even winning the vote that put him there.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56-year-old son of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was this week named Iran's new top authority. But a bombshell report now alleges that his father's own will contained a direct instruction: do not make Mojtaba my successor.

A Dead Man's Warning Ignored

According to Khosro Isfahani, research director at the National Union for Democracy, an opposition group with claimed ties to Iranian intelligence networks, the elder Khamenei left explicit written instructions barring his son from the role. "In Khamenei's will, he explicitly asked Mojtaba not to be named as successor," Isfahani told the New York Post. The reason, he says, was blunt: the father believed his son "lacked the political experience and stature" to lead a nation of 90 million people under international siege.

The late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed on February 28 in US airstrikes, a world-altering event that triggered an emergency succession process overseen by Iran's Assembly of Experts, the 88-member clerical council constitutionally tasked with choosing the country's top authority.

The Vote That May Never Have Happened

What allegedly unfolded inside that council chamber is where the story turns deeply alarming. Isfahani claims Mojtaba did not secure a majority of votes from the Assembly. Instead, according to his sources inside Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's most powerful military institution, applied direct pressure on the deliberating clerics. Several members reportedly boycotted the session in protest. Those who remained, it is alleged, ratified a decision that was effectively handed to them.

"The Assembly of Experts that was supposed to pick the replacement didn't vote for Mojtaba," Isfahani said. "There was a lot of pushback against him, but under pressure from the IRGC, he was named as successor." His assessment of Iran's new Supreme Leader is withering: "Mojtaba is an impotent young cleric who has achieved nothing in political life. All these years, he has been nothing without his father's name."

Trump Draws a Red Line

Netizens and political analysts on X have flooded timelines with theories that the IRGC engineered the entire succession to install a controllable figurehead, what Isfahani himself calls "a puppet, a blank canvas that they can paint anything on." Some observers have drawn comparisons to North Korea's dynastic transitions, questioning whether Iran has quietly shifted from theocracy to military junta dressed in clerical robes.

US President Donald Trump has not stayed silent. He called Mojtaba's appointment "unacceptable," warning the new Supreme Leader will not be able to "live in peace" and declaring, without ambiguity, that Mojtaba "is going to have to get approval from us." Trump had previously insisted that Washington should have a say in choosing Iran's next leader, a claim dismissed as extraordinary interference by Tehran but one that now carries the weight of American military action behind it.

The Son, The Martyr's Heir, And a Perfect Face in War

There is a clear reason Mojtaba may have been the IRGC's shrewdest possible choice, one that has nothing to do with control and everything to do with narrative. His father was not just a leader; he was, in the eyes of millions of Iranians and Shia Muslims worldwide, a martyr, killed by American airstrikes on Iranian soil. Who better to stand before the cameras, the mosques, and the militias and declare that this war is now personal? Mojtaba does not need political experience to serve that function. He needs only a face that resembles the man America killed.

Every speech he delivers, every Friday sermon broadcast across the region, carries an implicit message that no seasoned technocrat could manufacture: "they killed my father, my family and I am still here." For a military establishment that needs public fury, regional solidarity, and religious legitimacy to sustain a prolonged conflict against the world's most powerful military, a grieving son on the throne is not a liability, he is the most potent recruitment poster the IRGC could have ever asked for.

But with the IRGC believed to be pulling the strings, a new Supreme Leader whose own father reportedly opposed his appointment, still fills the void in the midst of a war unleashed by enemy forces to keep the country united under a tough leader.