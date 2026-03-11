Iowa Woman Laced Lasagna with Drugs to Intentionally Cause Pregnant Woman to Miscarriage

A Decorah woman was charged Tuesday after police say she delivered a drug-laced lasagna to a pregnant woman with the intent to cause a miscarriage.

36-year-old Amber Snow faces several charges including delivery of a controlled substance, intentionally terminating a human pregnancy without the knowledge and voluntary consent of the pregnant person, aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment for knowingly acting in a manner that created a substantial risk to a child or minor's physical, mental or emotional health or safety, two counts of administering a harmful substance to an adult, and two counts of administering a harmful substance to a juvenile.

In January, officers received a report of a family-sized pan of lasagna that was allegedly laced with oxycodone. An investigation found Snow and another person spiked the food and delivered it to another family on December 28, 2025.

Investigators said the lasagna was intended to cause a pregnant person in that family to miscarry. The lasagna was tested by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory, where it tested positive for oxycodone.

Snow was investigated alongside a co-conspirator who has not been charged. Snow shares custody of her minor child with a member of the woman's family, according to court filings. Snow's child knew about the lasagna and Snow's intentions, objected to it, and was present when the lasagna was delivered to the victim's family.

Snow is being held on a $100,000 bond. Police said more arrests are expected.