India national cricket team will play the New Zealand national cricket team in the final match of ICC Men T20 World Cup in a high stake battle between two highly consistent teams of the contest.

The match credits both parties with the end result through magnificent semifinal wins. India triumphed against England national cricket team and New Zealand overcame South Africa national cricket team. Both teams have shown good form in the entire tournament and therefore, the final matches should be a closely fought event.

Match Preview

India go into the last with great momentum following the domineering performances throughout the tournament. Their batting team has been delivering results all through and the bowling unit has been managing the key moments especially during the death overs.

New Zealand on the other hand once again showed their reputation of being one of the most tactical disciplined teams in ICC competitions. The Black Caps have performed consistently during the situations when they are under pressure and score points during knockout matches through disciplined bowling and balanced batting.

The game provides a fascinating game between India and New Zealand, whose batting and game style is aggressive and methodical respectively.

Predicted Playing XIs

India (Possible XI):

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (Possible XI):

Rachlin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ish Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway and Tim Southee.

Such formations underscore the depth of batting as well as the combination of pace with spin of India and New Zealand respectively.

Key Players To Watch

Virat Kohli (India)

Kohli is also among the most reliable players in the ICC tournaments. He is an anchor of innings with a quick pace when needed and this is the reason why he is a central figure in the batting line up of India.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The domination Bumrah has displayed both in powerplays and death overs has played a very significant role in India during the tournament.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

The stable middle order is given by the stable batting and demeanor of Williamson to the New Zealand team in situations that are stressful.

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

The swing bowling that Boult will apply with the new ball can be crucial particularly when it comes to attacking India with its aggressive top order.

Pitch Report

It is anticipated that the final pitch would be biased towards balanced cricket. Traditionally surfaces on which T20 World Cup finals take place would provide:

Support with an early start to fast bowlers.

Good bounce for stroke play

A few spinner later in the opening.

Winning teams will also want to chase when they win the toss; this is mainly in case dew has come during the second innings.

Weather Forecast

It will be warm and the skies will be mostly clear and hence the match will be played fully without disruptions. Humidity may also rise towards the evening and may influence the grip of bowlers and have a benefiting influence on the chasing teams.

Head-To-Head Statistics (T20 Internation matches).

New Zealand and India have one of the most competitive cricketing critiques all over the world.

Total T20I Matches: ~25+

India Wins: ~13

New Zealand Wins: ~10

No Result/Ties: Few

Although India has a slight overall advantage, New Zealand has traditionally been very strong over India in ICC knockout games, which has given an extra twist to the final.

Where To Watch

The fans in India are able to view the final on official broadcasting partners.

Television Broadcast:

Star Sports

Live Streaming:

Disney+ Hotstar

It covers pre-match analysis, expert commentaries, live match feed and post-match analysis.

What Is At Stake

The latter is the climax of weeks of rivalry between the most prominent countries playing cricket in the world.

To India, winning would continue to give them another huge ICC trophy and enhance their supremacy in white ball cricket. In the case of New Zealand, the event will be an opportunity to win another international title and further their reputation of reaching the finals in international tournaments.

T20 World Cup final is going to be an event of drama between two rich cricketing teams with experienced players, tact and good leaders.