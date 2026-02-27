Former NBA Star Chris Bosh Opens Up About Mystery Health Scare: 'I Woke Up Covered in Blood'

NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh shared a video on Wednesday (February 25) with his 2.5 million Instagram followers. In the social media post, Bosh opened up about his mystery health scare. The former NBA star began his post by saying he woke up covered in his own blood.

"So I woke up covered in my own blood. It was crazy. It was fast. It was instant. There was no warning. I didn't have any time to prepare for it. I was getting ready to go on a date with my wife, and the next thing you know, I was on the ground. I won't get into specifics. But you can kind of see I'm still recovering [points to face]," Bosh said.

"I'm not gonna try to hide that one in case I look different, but it was a scary thing and it came fast... I'm lucky I came back. It was just darkness; it wasn't anything else. I went to the darkness, I came back. I have no recollection. I have no memory other than coming back here. So, don't wait," he continued.

The social media post was shared with the caption: "Some things change you overnight", and it garnered over three million views. In the comment section, several celebrities and NBA stars shared their support through messages. The messages ranged from "Praying for you CB! Sending big [love emoji] and mighty [prayer emoji]" and "Praying for you CB".

Bosh shared more details about his health scare in a piece titled "Return From the Darkness" on his Substack blog, The Last Chip. The NBA legend explained how his body changed when he walked from his closest bathroom to his bedroom.

Here is the Complete Post by Chris Bosh