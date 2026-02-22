Capital One Arena renovation enters visible exterior phase.

$800 million project scheduled for completion by 2027.

New entrance planned near Gallery Place Metro station.

Renovation includes expanded concourses, concessions and restrooms.

Outside work at Capital One Arena is changing how people walk and enter the site in downtown Washington, marking a visible shift in the $800 million overhaul. Progress can now be seen along streets and pathways surrounding the building.

Work that started inside now moves outside. Overhead covers are going up by the Gallery Place–Chinatown entry while workers take off the old exterior layer. Scaffolds rise along 7th and F streets during these updates. Replacing the building's skin shows progress after months of unseen effort. Completion remains on track for 2027, part of a long-term transformation already well underway.

Now lining the nearby blocks are detour signs paired with construction gear, showing how work has moved from hidden fixes to clear changes affecting fan movement into and out of the venue.

Redesigned entrance with exterior updates.

Backed by public money, work begins through joint efforts between local leaders and a private sports group. Funding comes from residents' taxes, part of a deal shaped earlier this year to retain two major teams. Officials reached terms in 2024, led by Mayor Bowser, ensuring both franchises remain based downtown. The upgrades move forward thanks to collaboration across sectors - municipal support paired with enterprise involvement.

"We started almost a year ago," said Jim Van Stone, president of business operations for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "A lot of the work that we did was really behind everyone's eyes. It was really the event level, and that was part of an expansion over into the Gallery Place Mall. We've created brand new event-level spaces. But really for the fans, which we're building this for completely, a lot of it was invisible."

Now visible, work proceeds. Sections of the old exterior come down, replaced as teams take out present lighting systems during an overhaul. Over weeks ahead, supports rise on several faces of the structure; above walkways, barriers stay fixed for public safety.

Entrance changes during construction will be handled by Jordan Silberman, who leads venue operations at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. When events take place, F Street's sidewalk shuts down - traffic lanes shift function, becoming space for foot traffic instead. Crowd flow guides the transformation of the road into a walking path, ensuring safety through design.

A fresh look outside sets the stage for an updated main entry, expected by autumn 2026. Closer to the Metro stop, the reworked gateway intends to ease pedestrian flow when crowds gather. Instead of spreading out, movement funnels more smoothly through key times.

More Space For Passengers And Better Airport Facilities

Beneath the surface, wider sidewalks appear on F Street between 6th and 7th, easing crowd movement around game times. Where people walk inside, space opens up - six to eight extra feet in spots - allowing room to flow more freely. Extra escalators show up where needed; elevators follow suit, helping foot traffic move without delay.

"People's experience starts when they leave their homes, and we don't want it to be stifled by a long line or tight concourse," Silberman said.

A major boost to facilities is part of the plan. Near completion, a new team store will span 10,000 square feet - almost twice today's space. Concession areas? Almost two times more than before. Restroom availability climbs by 40 percent. Alongside these updates, infrastructure improves: stormwater systems and electrical components advance through collaboration with Pepco. Structural adjustments happen at the same time.

Clark Construction, which is overseeing the buildout, is advancing work along two paths simultaneously. "We're going to move east along F Street. We're going to move north along 7th Street concurrently, and then we're going to chase each other around the building," said Jeff King, a vice president at the firm.

Work hours shift around game days to reduce interference with regular activities. Outside normal operations, crews handle tasks when venues sit empty; even so, parts of the project push forward while seasons run, keeping progress aligned with the planned duration.

During the coming two summers, the arena will shut down to speed up construction work. When upgrades finish, those managing it anticipate roughly 250 yearly gatherings taking place inside.

Silberman noted the timeline stays on course for a fall 2027 finish. The goal hasn't shifted - progress continues to match expectations

