India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to Watch the T20 World Cup 2026 Match in India, Pakistan, US, UK and Canada

One of the most eagerly awaited showdowns of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will see India take on Pakistan in Match No. 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. India have made a solid start to their campaign, opening with a comfortable win over the USA before following it up with an emphatic win against Namibia in New Delhi.

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue sit atop Group A, and a win over Pakistan would all but confirm their spot in the Super Eights. Pakistan, meanwhile, have also been flawless so far, winning both the matches in their group.

Clash of the Titans

Pakistan edged past the Netherlands in a tense encounter before cruising to a convincing win over the USA, keeping their Super Eights push firmly on track with two wins from two matches. However, winning against the defending champions, India, won't be an easy task.

India have received a timely boost with Abhishek Sharma recovering in time for the Pakistan clash and expected to slot in for Sanju Samson. The team management is also weighing up the option of bolstering their spin attack, with Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav potentially coming in for Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are likely to stick with Babar Azam in the middle order after his commanding showing against the USA. Fakhar Zaman could be brought into the XI, possibly at the expense of Usman Khan, a move that would allow Farhan to take over wicketkeeping duties. That said, wholesale changes are not expected, with Pakistan likely to back the combination that has served them well so far.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs Pakistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match.

When and Where

The India vs Pakistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 15, 2026, at 7 pm (IST), 1:30 (GMT) and 8:30 AM (EST).

Where And How To Watch

United States: The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Willow TV / Sling.

United Kingdom: Fans can watch and live stream the matches in the UK onSky / Now

India: Fans in India can watch all the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website.