Trump hosts MLS champions Inter Miami at White House ceremony

Lionel Messi honored during event celebrating Inter Miami season

Team recognized for record 101 goals and MLS Cup victory

Messi scored 29 goals and won consecutive MLS MVP award

Inter Miami CF was invited to the White House by U.S President Donald Trump on Thursday to acknowledge its 2025 championship season, introducing football superstar Lionel Messi to what he termed as a historic special occasion at the presidency. During the ceremony, Trump said: "today we are excited to have the 2025 MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami. And it is my unique honor to introduce what no president of America ever had the privilege to say in his life before: welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi".

The event was a celebration of the champion winning season of Inter Miami in the major league soccer, as the championship was termed by the officials as being one of the most successful seasons in the history of the league. The team members, coaches, and executive officers of the club were also present during the event at the white house where Trump praised the club on its success and the recognition that the world has given to them since Messi became a part of the team.

Trump informed the viewers that there were high expectations whenever Messi was brought to the United States but that the Argentine star had surpassed the expectations by bringing a title. The channel was won, he came in, it was a tremendous fanfare and he won, Trump said. And, Leo, you came in and you won, and it is conic that is very hard, very uh, unusual.

He further highlighted the strain that comes along with the mega international signings that are witnessed in the American sporting leagues. Trump said, there is greater pressure on you than anybody would imagine because, you know, you are supposed to win, but nobody wins almost. Inter Miami Records a Single Season.

Trump showed various achievements in the championship run of Inter Miami such as the offensive nature of the club in the year. He said that Inter-Miami followed that unbelievable momentum with their next trip to the MLS and played a record number of games and scored a total of 101 goals, which is the highest in the history of MLS. Another factor highlighted by the president was the performance of the club in international competitive arena citing a defeat over European competition at the World Cup.

FIFA Club World Cup

It was the moment of a certainly historic victory in Inter Miami and Trump said it was the first club of North America ever to win an official match against a European club. The president was also pleased with individual in-season performances of Messi. Messi led with 29 goals throughout the regular season, earning him the MLS Golden Boot and becoming the first to win the league MVP of two consecutive years.

Trump talked of Argentine forward as one of the greatest players in the sport history. Trump said, "Leo took the 47th award of his famous history. The most of all time." After a career full of achievements, sign-ins, and victories in Europe and the global football, Messi has signed with Inter Miami in 2023. Club Leadership Retrospective On Rapid Rise. Co-owner of Inter Miami Jorge Mas was thankful to the president to host the team and talked about the changes that happened to the club since its establishment.

According to Mas, the city of Inter Miami was just an idea and dream seven years ago. In the two and one-half years he has been here, we have been on a run of records of trophies, of winning which is epic indeed. Mas considered that the popularity of the club has contributed to the enhancement of the international reputation of American soccer and finding new fans of this sport in the country. He stated that Inter Miami is amongst the largest clubs in the world.

These are men who have redefined the culture of football in the United States of America. Founded in 2018, Inter Miami has rapidly emerged as one of the largest profiles in the Major League Soccer and, in part, through its ownership team and the global hype that surrounded the release of Messi into the club.

After the ceremony, Trump invited the players and the club officials to the Oval Office. I am simply asking the team, you know, to the Oval Office, which is so very special. The popularity of the soccer in major league has grown substantially within last twenty years due to growing number of attendees, increased international coverage and entry of world renowned athletes like Messi. According to league officials, international stars have assisted in making MLS a better place to offer top talents in football.