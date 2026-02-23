Former WNBA All-Star Kara Braxton dies at 43.

League announced death; cause not disclosed.

Braxton won championships with Detroit Shock in 2006, 2008.

Played 10 seasons, later worked at Nike.

The league announced the death of former All-Star in western basketball Kara Braxton, a 2-time league champion who had 10 years of experience in the WNBA, at age 43. There was no death cause given.

Broken was the news that we are saddened by the loss of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton. Kara is a 10-season veteran who played in Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix mercury and New York liberty. They are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time and the WNBA wrote in a statement that was posted on X.

The Detroit Shock chose Braxton seventh among the 2005 overall players in the WNBA Draft. Her appearance was instant, and she was selected into the WNBA All-Rookie Teams having an average of 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in the first year of appearance.

Braxton is a 6-foot-6 power forward who helped the Shock to win league championships in 2006 and 2008, making her one of the essential players during one of the most successful periods in the franchise.

World Championship Pedigree and World Career.

Braxton also played with the Tulsa Shock after the team changed its location to this location, the phoenix mercury and the New York liberty, during her career in WNBA. She was the person of great size and the presence inside, as a result, she was chosen as a WNBA All-Star and became one of the most prominent players in the league, post players of that time.

Outside of the WNBA, Braxton continued her professional career internationally, playing in Poland, Turkey, China and Italy up to the 2017-18 season. Similar to most of the WNBA players, she played internationally and all through the domestic seasons which had amassed her with a long professional record that spanned several leagues.

Braxton was born on February 18, 1983 in Jackson, Michigan before joining high school in Westview High School in Portland, Oregon where she transferred. She was also a senior and the Gatorade Player of the Year, which indicated her being one of the best prospects in Oregon.

She continued to play basketball at Georgia in two-and-a-half seasons, after which she received termination by the head coach Andy Landers due to unknown reasons. That failure notwithstanding, Braxton joined the WNBA Draft and began a ten-year professional career.

Life After Basketball

Braxton started in the Nike office in Oregon after retiring in professional basketball, after which he moved to Atlanta. She was still in touch with sports through her family.

Her son Jelani Thurman also played on the 2024 Ohio State national championship football team, as a tight end. Her husband Jarvis Jackson, and two sons Thurman and Jream Jackson are left behind to look after Braxton.

The message of the WNBA illustrated the acknowledgement of the league on the role played by Braxton in her professional life. Additional information about funeral plans was unavailable and not instant.

