India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match in the US, UK and India

India and South Africa will be facing each other once again in a crucial clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as both teams kick off their Super 8 journeys in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In a rematch of the 2024 World Cup final, defending champions India head into the showdown riding a four-match winning streak — a momentum South Africa national cricket team also share. That said, the Men in Blue may have a few concerns to iron out, especially their struggles against spin bowling in this tournament, regardless of the type. Both teams are high on confidence and will try to pull off a win.

Clash of the Titans

The Proteas will be fully aware of that weakness but won't forget what unfolded the last time these two sides met in Ahmedabad — their most recent official encounter, back in December 2025 — a result that will still be fresh in their minds.

South Africa played three of their four Group D matches in Ahmedabad, highlighted by a thrilling double Super Over win against Afghanistan. That familiarity with the conditions should work in their favor.

By contrast, India come into the clash after narrowly scraping past the Netherlands at the same venue, setting up an intriguing contest between two well-matched sides.

India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa probable XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk) ,Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match.

When and Where

The India vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on February 22, at 7 pm (IST), 1:30 (GMT) and 8:30 AM (EST).

Where And How To Watch

United States: The live streaming of the India vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on Willow TV / Sling.

United Kingdom: Fans can watch and live stream the India vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in the UK on Sky / Now

India: Fans in India can watch all the India vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website.