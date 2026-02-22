Winter Olympics 2026: Alysa Liu, Others Close Spectacle at Milan-Cortina With Unified Finale

Figure skating Gala held February 21 in Milan.

Medalists performed exhibition routines at Assago Ice Arena.

Alysa Liu skated after winning women's gold.

Event concluded with group finale featuring all skaters.

In Milan, the figure skating events of the 2026 Winter Games had, until recently, emphasized strict control, intense focus, yet one evening shifted direction. By Saturday night inside the Assago Ice Skating Arena, a different quality took center stage, not flawless execution, rather presence. Precision mattered less once performance began to breathe on its own.

Discipline still played a role, although charm shaped more moments than expected. What emerged was not just athletic mastery, but character showing through movement. Steeliness remained visible, even so it shared space with spontaneity. The arena pulsed differently when skaters stopped performing perfectly - then they started connecting. A new demand appeared, subtle yet clear: be seen as someone real.

Under bright lights, the Olympic Gala shifted focus from rankings to expression, letting champions and near-winners skate freely. Without scoring pressures, routines gained boldness, outfits became dramatic, soundtracks veered into pop or film scores. Movement followed feeling more than form, embracing flair instead of precision. Each act unfolded like a story, not an exam.

Later in the evening came Alysa Liu, already holding the women's title after her earlier victory. Without the pressure of scoring, her movements flowed more loosely during the exhibition. Not once did she seem strained - instead, calmness guided each turn and glide. Onlookers clapped without pause, many having watched every step of her journey across the event.

Inside the Milan arena, a different mood settled compared to the fierce energy of earlier rounds. Spinning jumps like axels and triples remained part of each run, yet now framed within acts built more on narrative and joy than precision scoring. Moments once driven by strict execution now leaned toward expression, shifting the weight from numbers to feeling. Movement carried meaning first, technique second.

Art Show Makes Rivalry Feel Like Joy

Every season, the closing event stays central to Olympic ice skating, giving top finishers one last moment under international attention. Not just scores now - this time mixed high-level skill with drama: outfits grew bold, sounds shifted from movie themes to loud guitar tracks. Still bright after medals are handed out.

Freed from strict judging criteria, Ilia Malinin slipped a backflip into his exhibition routine, a maneuver banned in regular events yet permitted during celebratory shows. His program, built on modern soundscapes, became a space where uncommon moves took center stage.

Glenn took the ice after just missing third place days before. Her performance, set to Gaga's "That's Life," unfolded with quiet strength and introspection. Without rankings at stake, the show event allowed room for moments like this one. Expression shaped every movement she made.

Into the final stretch, every skater who had been asked to join stepped onto the surface together.

Moving in harmony, pair duos carved matching curves along the edges of the rink. Meanwhile, those focused on dance held each other by the arm, gliding through shared patterns. Solo performers added light turns and sudden leaps without strict choreography. From above, a full orchestra version of "Viva La Vida" filled the space with sound. Near the middle of the ice, competitors representing various countries came close for one last unified scene.

Arena Setting And Olympic Context

The Assago Ice Skating Arena sits in the southern part of Milan, close to major roads and shopping zones. Though built with function in mind, its outside reflects little ornamentation. Inside, however, crowds have filled seats for top-viewed Olympic events. Originally intended just for training and local use, it unexpectedly became central during competition days. Broadcasts reached millions while skaters moved across its rink under bright lights.

Fans around the world focused closely on figure skating during the competition, especially when Liu captured gold with her free program. What stood out was how strong competitors emerged from many regions - North American, European, and Asian athletes each fought their way onto the podium. Successful performances revealed broad skill levels among national programs.

That evening revealed an unfamiliar side of the Olympics. Freed from podium pressures, participants moved without tension, many staying near the ice to observe each other's performances. Boundaries between nations softened when rivals clapped for opponents across teams.

A range of Olympic events in Milan-Cortina included alpine skiing, hockey, freestyle skiing, and biathlon, alongside several others. That Saturday, while figure skating drew crowds, focus shifted toward the men's hockey final - highlighting how tightly packed the closing days became across sports.

Yet figure skating holds a special spot in the Winter Olympics lineup. Blending physical skill with creative expression, it lives where competition meets theater, especially on display during the gala evening.

Moments Beyond Medals

A few skaters saw the gala as an ending, one that softened past letdowns. Others stepped onto the ice simply to celebrate what they had achieved. Either way, the mood stood apart - lighter than the tense conversations about judging that often shadow Olympic skating.

Ahead of the usual scrutiny, performers shifted emphasis toward expression during the showcase. While scoring criteria guided earlier rounds, audience connection shaped what unfolded later. Technical evaluations faded into background once choreography took center stage. Judging debates mattered less when applause became the measure.

When the last curtsies faded and skaters left the ice, the evening stood as proof: Olympic competition holds space for outcomes alongside tradition. Moments from Milan pulled together days of contest into a single act, one highlighting creativity, unity, more than rankings.

Now that the skating contest has officially ended, focus moves toward the last medal opportunities ahead of the Winter Games finale. As expected each time, the celebratory event offered top athletes one more moment in the spotlight, wrapping up figure skating's presence at the Milan Olympics.

