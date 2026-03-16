'I'm Crazy About Coffee': Netanyahu Appears at Jerusalem Cafe, Posts Video After Media Rumors Claim He's Dead

Netanyahu posts video after Iranian media rumours claimed he was dead

Video shows Netanyahu at Jerusalem cafe speaking with aide

Reuters verifies video location using cafe imagery and social media

Netanyahu appearances limited since Israel-Iran conflict began February 28

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video to social networks on Sunday, depicting himself drinking coffee and talking with an assistant, in response to rumors that he had been killed or severely wounded as reported by the Iranian state media and circulated widely on social networks.

The clip on the Netanyahu Telegram page depicted the Israeli leader sitting in a cafe on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where he seemed to be relaxing he responses to the speculation in a short conversation with his assistant.

The video came out in the time when the tensions are still high due to the U.S. and Israeli military operation against Iran that started on Feb. 28 and that has prompted the counterstrikes and an increase in security in the region.

Netanyahu in the video reacts to the rumours by making a little joke in reaching a cup of coffee. "I'm crazy about coffee. You know what? I love my people, crazy", Netanyahu tells the aide.

Reuters has confirmed the locality of the video by matching the inside of the cafe with file pictures as per matching. The day of visit was confirmed as well by various photos and videos left on Sunday by the cafe.

The news about Netanyahu dying or being wounded surfaced mostly through the Iranian state media stations and the social media platforms in the recent increase in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Video Counters Disinformation of War

The video release emphasizes the impact that the problem of online misinformation has gained a leading place in the current conflict as both sides are trying to control the narratives on the events in the battlefield and the political leadership structure.

The video depicts Netanyahu having a casual chat with one of his aides, who brings up the rumours in the middle of the meeting between them. The reply of Netanyahu was made in a manner aimed at refuting the speculation rather than actually getting into rebuttal.

Since the beginning of the war, Israeli governments have established severe emergency safety measures in the entire country such as the prohibition of meetings and the shutdown of schools in most regions of the country.

Such actions have ensured that a large chunk of the population is near shelters or safety rooms due to the missile attacks and security alerts that are still happening in some areas of the country.

Reuters also reported that the security rules have restricted the access of the media to senior Israeli officials including the prime minister.

Netanyahu has paid a few visits to places involved in the war, visiting towns after Iran fired missiles, a facility where wounded civilian people were being treated, a port and military bases.

These visits have however been supported by coverage dominated by the Netanyahu office and have been distributed mostly in the form of video footage, as opposed to widely granting the media access to the events.

What We Do When We Are in Conflict: Limited Public Appearances

The Netanyahu public communication has been highly minimal since the outbreak of the conflict as it is done to mirror the security concerns as well as the restrictions channeled in the whole of Israel.

The prime minister neither conducts regular news conferences nor does not hold to interview with Israeli media despite the increased national security tension.

On Thursday, Netanyahu also conducted his first press conference since the war with Iran broke out speaking via a video connection and not in person.

The distant format resembled a similar practice used at the time when the Israel faced Iran in a 12-day confrontation in June when the security factor also restrained public display of senior officials.

Since the beginning of the conflict Israeli authorities have been imposing emergency conditions on the whole country and this has impacted transportation, the services and normal life of people.

The schools that are in most parts of the country are not open according to the safety rules and big groups are not allowed out due to risks that can be caused in case of a missile alert.

The video which was released on Sunday was therefore a reaction to the rumors going around the world as well as a rare official act of Netanyahu coming out publicly since he was not involved in official government communications.

The Israelis have not said much on how the rumours germinated, but they have stressed on the significance of verifying information in the state of war.

The spread of the fake assertions can be viewed as indicative of the larger informational campaign that will come with the military conflict, where the social media platform will give precedence to unverified stories as well as governmental ones.

The video of Netanyahu at the cafe was a common denizens on the internet soon after its release, it attracted media emphasis on both domestic and international stages.

Israel and Iran are still working on intensifying the conflict after the previous attacks by the U.S and Israel on Iranian targets earlier this month both nations have still continued trading blows.

With the ongoing conflict, government communication message has taken center stage in controlling the perception of the citizens and dispelling misinformation on the ground.