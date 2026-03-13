Israel says air force struck over 200 targets across Iran.

IDF confirms strike on nuclear-linked Taleghan compound at Parchin.

Satellite imagery shows impact craters at rebuilt facility.

Netanyahu warns Iran's new supreme leader amid escalating conflict.

Israel's air force struck more than 200 targets across western and central Iran in 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces announced Thursday, while separately confirming the destruction of a rebuilt nuclear-linked compound at the Parchin military complex southeast of Tehran.

The strikes are part of Operation Roar of the Lion, which Israel says aims to degrade Iran's capacity to launch attacks on Israeli territory. The IDF said the operation has now involved hundreds of strike sorties targeting a wide range of Iranian military infrastructure since the campaign began.

The Taleghan Compound: Rebuilt and Destroyed Again

Among the targets confirmed struck was the Taleghan compound at Parchin a facility the IDF says Iran had secretly rebuilt after Israel first struck it in October 2024. Satellite imagery published by the Institute for Science and International Security and Vantor confirmed three large impact craters at the site following strikes on March 11.

The Taleghan 2 facility originally housed a cylindrical high-explosive test chamber used under Iran's covert AMAD Project in the early 2000s, where experiments on a shock wave generator a key component in nuclear weapon detonation were reportedly conducted. The site was never inspected by the IAEA.

Satellite imagery showed Iran had encased the rebuilt structure in a concrete shell and covered it in soil in the weeks before the current conflict began. The IDF said Iran "did not abandon its plan and continued to develop and advance the capabilities required for nuclear weapons" after the 2024 strike.

Netanyahu Warns New Supreme Leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a direct warning to Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei when asked whether Israel would target him as it had his father. Netanyahu replied: "I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organizations. This is their patron of terrorism."

Also Read: IEA Warns Iran War Causing Largest Oil Supply Shock In History

Iran has maintained its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful civilian use. Tehran has not commented on the Taleghan strike.