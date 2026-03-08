Loud Explosion Heard Outside US Embassy in Oslo, Damaging Consulate Building as Iran's Retaliatory Terror Attacks Intensify

A powerful explosion rocked the US Embassy in Norway, causing damage to the consulate building, according to police and reports. The incident occurred as Iran continues to issue threats of retaliatory terror attacks while Operation Epic Fury intensifies across the Middle East.

The explosion took place in Oslo at around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday. It struck the entrance of the embassy's consular section and caused minor damage, according to police incident commander Michael Delmer, as reported by NRK. Also, attacks were launched at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. The rocket attack targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, was carried out by "rogue groups."

Terror Strikes after Iran Attack

"At around 1 a.m. we received several reports of an explosion. We arrived shortly afterward and confirmed that there had been an explosion that hit the US Embassy. There is minor damage. We are not going to comment on anything related to the type of damage, what it is that has exploded and similar details, because the fact that there has been an explosion," Delmer said, noting there were no casualties.

Delmer said that the investigation is still at a very early stage and authorities have not yet determined who was responsible for the explosion.

A 16-year-old resident who lives nearby told TV2 that he heard the loud blast while he was watching TV.

"My mother and I first thought it came from our house so we looked around a little, but then we saw the flashing lights outside the window and a ton of police," the teen said. "There were police dogs and drones and police with automatic weapons and helicopters in the air."

Signs of Mayhem

A strong police presence has been deployed around the embassy, according to local reports. Photos from the scene showed several police vehicles and armed officers stationed outside the building.

In an earlier statement, police said they are in contact with embassy officials but have not yet determined what caused the explosion.

"The police are in dialogue with the embassy and no injuries have been reported," cops said.

"There is currently no information about exactly what happened or who may be involved."

US embassies across the Middle East have been put on high alert after the attack in Baghdad, as tensions continue to rise after joint airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iran last weekend.

The conflict has also spilled into nearby countries, with Tehran launching retaliatory attacks across the region in response to the strikes.