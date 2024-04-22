How Did Eva Evans Die? TikTok Influencer and 'Club Rat' Director Dies Suddenly Aged 29 as Friends Mourn Unexpected Death

TikTok influencer and emerging writer and director Eva Evans has died aged 29. Lila Joy, the sister of Eva Evans, the creator of "The Club Rat," announced Evans' death on Sunday through a tribute on Instagram. Joy shared a throwback photo of her late sibling that shows Evans smiling and dancing.

"Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died," Joy posted in a touching tribute to her sister on Instagram on Sunday. "After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be."

Gone too Soon

She continued, "I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don't. I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you'll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her."

The cause of death was not revealed, but Joy announced a celebration of life scheduled for Tuesday in lower Manhattan.

The comments section was flooded with an outpouring of love and support from those who knew Evans.

"The loss is unfathomable, to those of us lucky enough to have known her brilliance and goodness, but also to the world, which is not the place it was meant to be without her," wrote one fan.

"Heartbreaking. Eva was a beautiful and brilliant soul," a friend wrote. "I remember meeting her years ago at 4 in the morning and talking about our favorite works of art. The world has known no one like her and never will."

"I'm so so so sorry for your loss. She was one of a kind. Her art and stories brought so many of us NY'rs joy and humor during tough times. This icon will be missed," wrote another person.

Star in Her Own Right

Evans amassed a massive following of more than 305,000 on TikTok by regularly sharing glimpses of life in New York City as an up-and-coming filmmaker.

In a notable achievement last year, Evans premiered a five-episode series titled "Club Rat" on Prime Video. She not only wrote and directed the series but also starred in it.

In "Club Rat," Evans played a character described as a "self-absorbed influencer" who "attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral."

Joining Evans in the series were Noa Fisher and Marcela Avelina. The episodes varied in length from five to 10 minutes.

"I'm so grateful to the cast and crew who not only made some on screen magic, but also made the shoot an unforgettable and special experience in and of itself. I LOVE YOU ALL!!" she wrote on Instagram after production ended in June 2023.