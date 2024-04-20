Stephanie Arevalo: Texas Woman Shoots Husband After Catching Him With Another Woman; Calls Police and Tells 'He Deserved It'

A Texas wife is facing charges after reportedly shooting her husband after discovering him with another woman. Stephanie Arevalo, 34, was arrested by the Bryan Police Department for allegedly shooting her husband in the leg after catching him cheating with an unidentified woman.

The incident reportedly took place in the 4500 block of Woodbend Drive, situated between Conquest Circle and Creekwood Drive in Bryan. According to KBTX, the accused also reportedly threatened to shoot the woman she found with her husband, although she did not carry out the threat. The victim, whose identity officials have not disclosed, received treatment for the non-life-threatening injury and was discharged from a nearby hospital.

Almost Killed Cheating Husband

Police officers later revealed that Arevalo herself called 911 and remained at the scene until their arrival. Arevalo reportedly confessed to authorities that her husband deserved to be shot and was aware that she would end up in jail.

She was then booked at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and charged with Aggravated Assault/Family Violence with a Deadly Weapon.

Arevalo was released on bond two days later.

However, she's not the only woman to face accusations of attacking her cheating husband.

Nicole Denison, a 29-year-old Allegiant Air flight attendant, was similarly shocked when she returned home near Tampa in July 2020 to find her husband engaged in sexual intercourse with another woman.

No Better Solution

According to police records obtained by The Smoking Gun, Denison allegedly punched her 34-year-old husband in his left eye, resulting in a "black eye."

She and her husband, a bartender and fitness instructor, had been married for nearly three years before the incident occurred.

Denison allegedly also scratched her husband's forehead and left him with a bruise on his right arm during the altercation.

In her rage, Denison reportedly took her husband's acoustic guitar and smashed it against the wall, resulting in a gaping hole.

She was arrested and charged with domestic battery, which is a misdemeanor, but was released the following day.

A court date for Arevalo has not yet been scheduled. However, if proven guilty, Arevalo may end up behind the bars.