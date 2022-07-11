Horrifying Footage Shows California Woman Pouring Gasoline Over A Man And Setting Him On FIRE After An Argument in Park (WATCH)

A California woman was caught on camera setting a man on fire at a park. Patricia Castillo poured gasoline over a man and set him on fire following an argument at a park in Sanger, California.

Patricia Castillo, 48, and Leonard Hawkins ,43, have been booked into Fresno County Jail for attempted murder, arson, and conspiracy charges after Castillo poured gasoline on a man and lit him on fire, according to Sanger Police Department.

Incident Captured On Video Surveillance System

The incident, which took place at 8:30 PM on July 7, was captured on Community Video Surveillance System.

The video shows Castillo approaching the victim and throwing a liquid from a cup onto him, and she and the victim appear to argue before Castillo sparks a lighter and lights the victim on fire.

Castillo and Leonard Hawkins were identified as the suspects after investigators saw surveillance footage and took statements of witnesses.

Hawkins Provided The Accelerant

Further investigation revealed that Leonard Hawkins had provided the accelerant used to light the victim on fire to Castillo.

Man Had Suffered Severe Burns To His Upper Body

Sanger Police Department in a Facebook post stated that on 7/7/22, at approximately 9:15 PM, Sanger officers responded to the 700 block of Faller Ave regarding an injured person. They contacted the man who had suffered severe burns to his upper body when they arrived.

The man reported to the officers that a woman had set him on fire while he was at Sanger Park (400 block of Academy Ave). Due to the severity of the victim's burns, EMS immediately transported him to an area hospital, according to the police.