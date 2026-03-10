Grayslake Man Who Killed Boyfriend, Then Staged Scene to Make it Look Like Self-Defense, Convicted

A Grayslake man faces life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the 2022 stabbing of a man with whom he was in a relationship.

Jesus Vargas, 33, was convicted by a jury on Friday following a five-day trial during which prosecutors called more than a dozen witnesses, according to authorities.

The jury also found the February 2022 murder was accompanied by "exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty," making Vargas eligible for a life term.

Vargas fatally stabbed Brian Mahdee, 37, of Grayslake, at a home on the 2000 block of Apache Trail in Round Lake Beach. Mahdee suffered more than 40 stab wounds throughout his body, prosecutors said.

During the trial, law enforcement officials testified that Vargas had non-life-threatening wounds to his arm. However, an eyewitness told jurors Vargas inflicted the wounds himself to make it appear he acted in self-defense, authorities said.

The witness also described how Vargas attacked Mahdee while he was seated and using his phone, authorities said. After the attack, Vargas attempted to clean up the scene and asked others present not to call the police, witnesses said. During a later interrogation, Vargas gave inconsistent statements and claimed he was defending himself, prosecutors said.

However, evidence showed Vargas attempted to stage the scene, and DNA recovered from the weapon was inconsistent with Vargas' self-defense claim, according to expert testimony.

Vargas remains held in the Lake County jail pending his next court appearance scheduled for April 28.