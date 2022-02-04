Georgia Sheriff Accused of Fondling Judge at a Hotel Bar During a Law Enforcement Conference

A Georgia County Sheriff allegedly groped an eminent local judge at an annual law enforcement conference last month. Officials noted that Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody was accused of fondling the judge at a hotel bar at the Renaissance Waverly Atlanta in Cobb County in January during the three-day Georgia Sheriff's Association winter meeting. The identity of the judge was not revealed.

Coody was charged with sexual battery in connection to the said incident. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WXIA, Coody 'placed his hands' on the victim's body parts without her consent.

Coody, however, has not been arrested yet. The Bleckley County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that Coody is currently outside of the state on a church mission trip that 'has been scheduled for nearly a year.'

History of improper conduct

Quoting records, WXIA reported that Coody has a history of improper conduct. His employment with Georgia State Patrol was terminated in 2007 after 20 years. In the 2007 incident, Coody was said to have been involved in a scuffle with a friend, who went on to punch his 12-year-old son in the face in front of his 10-year-old daughter.

Coody allegedly left the scene with his son and refused to cooperate with the authorities. He even denied telling his supervisor that he was being investigated and was interviewed by the police.

Coody also admitted to a criminal complaint against him filed by his ex-wife accusing him of letting his 12-year-old daughter drive his police cruiser on the highway.

"Sheriff Coody has been a law enforcement officer for more than two decades and has tremendous respect for our court system. He is taking these allegations seriously and will meet with the appropriate authorities as soon as he returns," the Bleckley Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Coody's arrest warrant was issued on January 28. His bond is set at $1000.