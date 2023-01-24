Georgia Man Who Posted FB Tribute for Fiancée/Business Partner, Called Her an 'Angel' After Her Death, Charged with Hiring Hitman to Kill Her

Georgia police are looking for the owner of a Snellville, Georgia, used car dealership they say hired another man to kill his fiancÃ©e â€” who was also his business partner â€” inside the business office.

Witnesses told police that Courtney Owens, 34, was shot to death by a man in a mask at Royal Court Motors on December 9, WXIA reported. Arrest warrants say the hired gunman walked into the dealership, made Owens go to her knees, then shot her in the head with a rifle, and walked away.

Williams Killed Owens Because She was Breaking Up, 'Separating Assets'

Gwinnett County Police investigators were baffled for a while but eventually concluded that Stoney Williams, 41, arranged to have Owens killed because he was breaking up with her and wanted the business for himself.

"Williams and Owens previous relationship was ending and they had been business partners and were separating assets," a police spokesperson said, as reported by The News & Observer.

Williams disappeared earlier this month and is on the run after police arrested 23-year-old Wesley Vickers, the suspected hit man hired to kill Owens.

Williams Created a Tribute Page on Facebook, Shared Photos of Them Together

It's not known what Vickers may have told investigators. Williams played the grieving boyfriend after Owens' death, creating a tribute page on Facebook with photos of them together on vacations. He described her as an angel on earth. He wrote that she "shined so bright," and he was "longing to see her again."

In Owens' obituary last month, Williams was listed as her fiancÃ©. But then at Owens' funeral, no one mentioned Williams. Friends and family, including Owens' young son, wept and spoke of how Owens was the one everyone counted on to be there for them and surround them with love, no matter what.

Police have issued warrants for Williams' arrest on charges of felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault, WSB reported. Vickers, who was arrested on January 6, faces the same charges.

They said that Williams has used multiple aliases in the past, including Sherrod Eric Henry, Jaheim Lamar, Lawrence Tyrell Robinson, X Superman, Alvin Marcus Williams, Stanley Williams, Stanley Lamar Williams, Stoney Williams, Stoney L Williams, Stoney Lamar Williams, Stoney Lee Williams and Stony David Williams.

They ask anyone with information to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.