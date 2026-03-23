Four women between the ages of 26 and 37 were hospitalized Sunday evening after a stabbing inside Zaya Restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. At least six people were injured in total, and two suspects have been taken into custody, according to the police.

The incident unfolded near the intersection of 7th and Flower Streets, a heavily trafficked corridor in the heart of the city's financial district. Firefighters transported the four hospitalized women for treatment, while others injured at the scene were assessed on-site, according to CBS News Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times confirmed at least four people were injured. Two people were stabbed with a knife, and one person was stabbed with a bottle.

The four hospitalized women represent the human core of what injury tallies alone do not convey. They were not bystanders on a skid row block. They were patrons at a sit-down restaurant on a Sunday evening in a neighborhood the city has spent years and significant public funds repositioning as a destination worth visiting. Their ages, 26 through 37, place them squarely in the demographic that downtown Los Angeles has been explicitly marketing to through new residential developments, nightlife corridors, and transit investments.

Downtown LA stabbing

The timing of the attack arrives against a backdrop of mounting pressure on city leadership over public order in the downtown core. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a strategic deployment of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in the downtown area following a recent series of street takeovers and violent incidents, according to the Mayor's office. The Zaya Restaurant stabbing occurred within that same window of heightened police presence.

Downtown Los Angeles accounts for approximately 30% of the city's essential municipal revenue, according to a figure that could not be independently confirmed from a second source. That economic weight has made public safety in the district a recurring flashpoint between business advocates and city hall. A neighborhood that functions as a fiscal engine for the broader city is also the neighborhood where six people were knifed on a Sunday night.

One commenter writing on Reddit's r/LosAngeles thread about the incident, reflecting a sentiment shared widely in the thread, described feeling that downtown had become "a place you visit with a plan to leave fast."

Details on what triggered the altercation at Zaya Restaurant were not publicly confirmed, but the LAPD said that an argument between multiple people escalated, and four people were stabbed as a party at the restaurant was winding down.

The stabbing at Zaya Restaurant is the latest in a series of violent incidents that have complicated the city's economic recovery narrative for downtown.