Former DC Police Officer Accused of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Multiple Woman He Met on Dating Apps

A former D.C. police officer is accused of sexually assaulting nearly a dozen women around the region.

Timothy Valentin, 30, was indicted by an Alexandria grand jury Monday. He is accused of drugging and assaulting women he met on dating apps. Victims have been identified across the D.C. area including Alexandria, Prince George's County and Takoma Park.

Valentin was Caught on Surveillance Video Mixing an Unknown White Substance in Woman's Drink

Valentin, who was previously an officer with D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, allegedly met woman on dating apps and then arranged in-person meet-ups with them. He would then get them alcoholic drinks or potentially slip something into their drinks and later sexually assault them, according to investigators.

Court documents say that in one case, surveillance video shows Valentin taking out a sandwich bag filled with an unknown white substance, reaching across the table for his date's drink and stirring some of the substance into it, all while the woman was in the bathroom.

That woman reported feeling sleepy, like she had been given an anesthetic, as they left a bar. She told police that she passed out, and when she woke up, he was on top of her, raping her. After she reported it, a toxicology report found she had Bromazolam, which is a benzodiazepine, present in her urine.

Investigators Found Dozens of Explicit Videos on Valentin's Phone of Him Engaging in Sexual Acts with Women Either Intoxicated or Incapacitated

The newest superseding indictment from Monday charges him with nine felonies. He's facing several counts each of forceable rape, rape by incapacitation, forceable sodomy, abduction with intent to defile, altering food or drink and unlawful video-taping.

Valentin was arrested for the first case in December 2025, but when investigators looked into his cell phone, they found "significant evidence" that he was involved in many sexual assault cases across the region. The documents say Valentin's phone had dozens of video recordings of him engaged in sex acts with women who appeared to be intoxicated or incapacitated. He has been held in jail since Dec. 11.

Court documents go on to say that when an Alexandria detective searched Valentin's car, they found a law enforcement badge, a gun, prescription receipts, condoms and two sandwich bags with a white, powdery substance.

Four Victims in Alexandria, Six Victims in Prince George's County and Police Believe There May be More

Officials said there are at least four incidents in Alexandria and six incidents in Prince George's County, among all of the cases. In another case, Takoma Park Police said they began investigating Valentin last month after Alexandria Police told them about a sexual assault nearly a year ago, as reported by WUSA9.

The victim met with Valentin at Blue Sunday's Bar & Grill in Bowie on April 7, 2025, police said. The two then went to Society Restaurant & Lounge in Silver Spring, before Valentin allegedly brought the person to the 7600 block of Hammond Avenue in Takoma Park where he sexually assaulted them. The person was interviewed by police and is working with investigators.

Officials believe there may be more survivors. They said Valentin has used multiple aliases with survivors, including Teo and Rico. The investigation is ongoing. Police urge women with potentially relevant information on Valentin to contact police.