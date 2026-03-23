Florida Woman Charged After Urinating on Items Inside Two Airbnb Properties to Post Videos on Adult Website

A woman has been charged over a revolting act carried out in two Airbnb properties she rented and then posting videos of the incident on an adult content website.

Nicolette Keough, 31, is accused of urinating on items within the two Airbnb rentals after the owner filed a criminal mischief complaint against her on March 15. The owner filed the complaint after she received a message on the Airbnb app that Keough had urinated on a number of items in two of the owners' properties in Pensacola.

The owner reported that there was a strong smell of urine in the home following Keough's visit. The owner later allegedly found videos of a woman — who was identified as Keough — urinating in the Airbnb that were uploaded to an adult content website.

"I LOVE to PEE Outside and more!" Keough told her followers on a social media platform similar to OnlyFans. "I'm all about showing off my athletic curves and sq****ng." Expect content that's as real and unfiltered as I am," she added. Keough allegedly earned income through subscribers to paid a fee to view her content.

The owner found that an antique Crown Royal chair, rug, typewriter, four dining room chairs, coffee maker, bed, TV, record player, toaster and electric fireplace had been ruined, per the police report.

In a statement, PPD public information officer Mike Wood said that police approached Keough after learning about the incident and eventually arrested her for felony criminal mischief, as the damages were in excess of $3,000. Keough has since been released on bond.

"This kind of behavior has no place on Airbnb," a spokeperson for the company said in a statement. "We've removed the guest from our platform and are continuing to assist the host with their reimbursement request through our AirCover damage protection for hosts."

"Property damage incidents during Airbnb stays are rare, and our hosts are backed by our 24/7 global Community Support and AirCover, which are included with every reservation," the spokesperson added.